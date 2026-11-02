Frank Turek Fights Against 'War on Reality,' Offers Warning for America

Apologist Frank Turek is on a mission to tackle the “war on reality,” warning that Americans face a “dystopia” if the nation continues marching toward Marxism.

Turek’s new book, The War on Reality Workbook: Recovering Truth in a World That Celebrates Lies, was recently released as the nation remembered the one-year anniversary of the assassination of conservative and Christian commentator Charlie Kirk.

The apologist told CBN News he and his coauthor, Phoenix Hayes, dedicated the book to Kirk, calling the late Turning Point USA founder a “warrior for reality.”

Turek broke down the current state of culture and decried many elements that simply make no logical — or biblical — sense.

“Abortion is healthcare; we’re pulling baby body parts out of women, and we’re calling that health care,” he said. “That’s a war on reality, and Charlie was a casualty in the war on reality. But, thankfully, since he was a believer, all the murderer was able to do is change his address.”

Turek continued, “He’s absent from the body, present with the Lord, and we remain behind, still engaged in fighting for reality when so many forces are fighting against.”

Watch Turek share more below:

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