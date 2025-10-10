Flooding Underway as Nameless Nor'easter Starts to Slam US East Coast

Homes at risk of falling into the ocean are visible as a storm approaches Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Buxton, N.C. (AP Photo/Allison Joyce)

A storm without a name was expected to bring flooding to the East Coast from South Carolina to New Jersey and high winds to New York City over the holiday weekend.

While the storm affecting the eastern U.S. wasn't tropical, two other tropical storms were churning in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, including Tropical Storm Jerry that dumped heavy rain on the northern Leeward Islands. There were rescues and one person was missing in the French territory of Guadeloupe, officials said.

In the U.S., the unnamed storm sent sea water again into Charleston, South Carolina, where more than two dozens roads were closed as floodwaters reached well above ankles before receding. Friday morning's high tide reached 8.46 feet (2.58 meters) which was the 13th highest in more than a century of recorded data in Charleston Harbor.

The persistent, strong winds from the unnamed nor'easter and unusually high king tides, when the moon is closer than usual to the Earth, had forecasters predicting more problems this weekend along the North Carolina Outer Banks, where a series of storms that moved well offshore have destroyed 10 houses in the past month and breached dunes. The pilings of some homes in Buxton were already in the waves before the worst of the storm.

Officials warned highway N.C. 12 on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands would likely have to close again because of ocean overwash.

The worst conditions will spread north this weekend and into the Columbus Day holiday on Monday as the storm moves up from Florida. Forecasters warned people on the shores of Delaware and New Jersey to prepare for major coastal flooding.

A high wind watch was issued for parts of New York City and Long Island where forecasters warned gusts of up to 60 mph (95 kph) were possible Sunday.

Out in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Jerry was pulling away Friday from the northern Leeward Islands, but heavy rain continued.

In Guadeloupe, searchers looked for a missing person and eight people were rescued on board two boats, the government said.

“Pointe-à-Pitre is badly affected and is struggling to drain this water. Many places are flooded,” Thierry Devimeux, the island’s government leader, told radio station Guadeloupe La 1ère.

Areas of Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda and the Dutch Caribbean territory of Saint Maarten saw as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain, closing government offices and schools.

Jerry was centered about 840 miles (1,350 kilometers) south of Bermuda and moving northwest at 16 mph (26 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph).