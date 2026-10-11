First Atlantic Hurricane of 2026 Kills 4; Knocks Out Power for Nearly 1 Million

Cleanup is underway along the Gulf Coast after Isaias made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane, with winds topping 110 miles per hour and leaving a trail of destruction.

Video from the Florida city of Milton shows homes destroyed. Officials say two people died in Alabama and two in Florida.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said, "A lot of trees got knocked down. A lot of hazards. There may be still power lines knocked down. We may see flooding from some of these rivers over the next day, two, three days."

Jayme Mitich was on the phone with loved ones after losing her roof to what she described as a tornado.

Mitich said, "When the storm started to pick up, I could hear something going through the back that just didn't sound normal. Like, it sounded like a freight train. It was so loud."

About 170,000 customers were still without power this morning in the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama. Almost a million were without power initially.

Operation Blessing's Global Disaster Response team has established a base of operations at Brownsville Assembly of God in Pensacola.

Brownsville Church Associate Pastor Jacob Peterson said, "I begin to get texts from my friends at Operation Blessing saying, 'What do you need? We're coming.' And even just hearing that word, 'We're coming,' immediately, as a pastor, began to bring me peace."

Click here to help provide disaster relief to hurricane victims in Florida.

Operation Blessing has already served more than 700 meals. Chef Ryan Yost said, "We're here in Pensacola, less than 24 hours after the hurricane came through here. So many are without power. We're here at Brownsville Assemblies of God. They've allowed us in this beautiful parking lot to put our mobile kitchen where we started to serve meals."

Operation Blessing has also distributed pallets of Home Depot Disaster Buckets, Emergency Meal Kits, Core Water and Hygiene Kits.

Local resident Karen Williams said, "We wouldn't know where we were going to get a hot meal for tonight, to be honest. Our power is out, the water is barely running and we were told that it's contaminated as well. I'm just grateful for our lives and our community. I noticed that the community has really came together, and we are so grateful, especially for Brownsville Assembly of God and Operation Blessing."

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