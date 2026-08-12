Faith, Preparedness, and Survival: A Former Army Ranger's Message to America

From war zones to disaster areas, veteran CBN News journalist Chuck Holton has spent decades reporting from the front lines. Now he's sharing what those experiences have taught him about how Americans can prepare for crisis.

As uncertainty around our nation and worldwide fuels talk about emergency preparedness and the role of faith communities, Holton is offering what he sees as a blueprint for both.

After spending decades serving in and covering some of the world's most dangerous places, the former U.S. Army Ranger turned journalist and author says those experiences inspired his latest book, RED Teams: Building Brotherhood, Preparing Communities, and Building the Church America Desperately Needs.

The book challenges Christian men and churches to think beyond Sunday services and prepare for emergencies while building stronger communities rooted in faith, leadership, and service.

Holton argues that resilience goes beyond survival to relationships and shared responsibility.

In RED Teams, Holton makes the case for why he believes churches must play a unique role in times of turmoil.

FIND THE BOOK: RED Teams: Building Brotherhood, Preparing Communities, and Becoming the Church America Desperately Needs.