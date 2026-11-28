A new survey is revealing that older adults who are religious enjoy a better quality of life than those who don’t believe in God.

Researchers from the University of Padua in Italy combed through studies of more than 5,600 adults over 60 years old. In all, the data showed people who have made faith a routine part of their lives reported greater benefits than those who only turn to God in difficult times or not at all, CNN reported.

“Across the studies we pooled, older adults who were more religious or spiritual reported higher life satisfaction and better quality of life,” said lead author Sohail Akhtar. “The link was moderate in size, but it was consistent enough to suggest that spiritual life deserves a place in how we support healthy aging.”

Listen to the latest episode of the “Quick Start” podcast

Of the studies, 10 were conducted in Asia, seven in America, three in Europe, and one in Africa. They consisted of participants ranging in age from 60 to 104 and included 2,503 women, 1,561 men, and 1,600 people whose sex was not reported.

The link to greater satisfaction was highest in Asia, followed by Africa, then America.

Analysts for the study said that, in addition to improving practitioners’ wellbeing, faith “can provide social interaction, emotional support, and cognitive stimulation, which aids life satisfaction and even mortality.”

“This meta-analysis once again points to the importance of spirituality and religiosity in providing resources for good quality of life in later life,” Paul Higgs, professor of sociology of aging at the University of London, told CNN. “It is interesting that this is strongest in Asia and Africa, continents where religion and spirituality are still important aspects of social and cultural life.”

The Bible is full of passages encouraging us to turn to God because He is a wellspring of wisdom, which He gives us freely when we ask (James 1:5) and fills us with joy and peace when we trust Him (Romans 15:13).

Please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.