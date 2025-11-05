Erika Kirk's Powerful Response When Asked if She Feels Safe After Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Erika Kirk speaks during a "This Is the Turning Point" campus tour event at the University of Mississippi, in Oxford, Miss., Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Charlie Kirk’s widow isn’t living in fear, even after her husband’s tragic murder, telling Fox News’ Jesse Watters she relies on her faith to navigate uncertainty.

Watters recently asked Kirk if she feels safe — and she delivered a powerful response.

“What are they going to threaten me with — going to heaven sooner to be with my husband?” she said in a preview clip of her sit-down interview with Watters. “And I don’t say that to be reckless. I do not. I do not say that because I’m out in the streets like, ‘Here I am, come find me.'”

Kirk continued, “It’s a fearlessness rooted in the understanding that I will have my day and my time whenever that is. When the Lord knows — that I’ve completed my mission.”

Jesse Watters: “Do you feel safe?”



Erika Kirk: “What are they going to threaten me with — going to heaven sooner to be with my husband? And I don’t say that to be reckless. I do not. I do not say that because I’m out in the streets like ‘here I am, come find me.’”

⁰“It’s a… pic.twitter.com/y1PLjOT6KN — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 3, 2025

She went on to say she’s not living in fear and that her late husband wasn’t either.

“We never lived in fear,” Kirk said. “If we did, we would never get anything done.”

These comments were made by Kirk during her first sit-down interview, airing Wednesday night on Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Charlie Kirk was killed on Sept. 10, 2025, while speaking at Utah Valley University.

As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, developed by our parent company, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.