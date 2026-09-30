'Effectively Sharia Law': Newsom Signs Law Prioritizing Muslim State Holidays

California is now officially recognizing two Islamic holidays after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation making Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha official state holidays.

The law gives Muslim state workers the right to take those days off, and public schools may choose to close in observance of the holidays.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, while Eid al-Adha commemorates the conclusion of the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca.

"This is really disconcerting," Rabbi Michael Barclay told CBN News.

"Ramadan is not a month of peace; in fact, al-Qaida calls it the month of conquests," he explained. "And it's a horrible statement about California and about our politicians who are pandering for whatever money or votes they think they can get from the Islamic community."

*** Please sign up for CBN Newsletters to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***



Commentators like Barclay argue that recognizing these Muslim holidays puts Islamic traditions on a special tier above Christian and Jewish holidays. The push to elevate Islam appears to result from a growing alliance between Muslim advocacy groups and political progressives.

"The state of California doesn't honor any other religion. But now suddenly they're kowtowing and catering to what is effectively Sharia law," Barclay said.

California has a smaller percentage of Muslims compared to Christians and Jews, and yet major Islamic holidays have now received state-level recognition without equivalent status for other faith traditions, critics note.

Meanwhile, Newsom has until Sept. 30 to sign a separate bill recognizing the Jewish holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur in state law. However, that measure would not grant the same status that has been awarded to the Muslim holidays.

Instead, the bill would only require public schools and universities to make reasonable efforts to avoid scheduling public meetings or major events on those Jewish holy days.

California does not officially recognize Christmas or other Christian holidays as paid state holidays.

Muslims make up about 1% of California's population, Christians are 55%, and Jews are closer to 3%.