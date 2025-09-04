Dr. Ben Carson's Warning: The One Thing That Could Destroy America

Dr. Ben Carson has had a fascinating career, working as a revered neurosurgeon before running for president in 2016 and subsequently serving as the former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development during the first Trump administration.

But it’s Carson’s Christian faith that has most defined his life, with the physician-turned-politician joining forces with the Christian Broadcasting Network for the new documentary “The Revival Generation,” a film that explores the “powerful move of God … stirring across college campuses.”

Carson is one of the interview subjects in “The Revival Generation,” a film that describes the story behind these powerful spiritual events.

At the heart of the movie is the account of Tonya Prewett, a mother who initiated a prayer movement and founded UniteUS, the revival movement that many believe marked the beginning of a genuine spiritual revitalization.

Carson joins Prewett, Jennie Allen, Pastor JP Pokluda, and many others in telling the powerful story. He told CBN News during the red carpet premiere of "The Revival Generation," held at The Kennedy Center last Wednesday night, that he’s excited about what’s happening spiritually across the U.S. right now.

“I’ve been thinking for a long time that we need a revival,” Carson said. “We’ve had four of them in the history of our country, usually around pestilence or war.”

He continued, “We’ve got all kind of things going on. It’s time for one, and I’ve been seeing some really encouraging signs as I travel around the country, particularly among young people.”

Carson said many of these youths have experimented with what the world has to offer and have come up short, realizing they’re missing out on something profound. On both a national and personal level, Carson believes it’s time to stand up and reclaim biblical roots.

“Maybe it’s time to go back to our roots,” he said. “Our founding document says that our rights come from our Creator. Why would we run away from that and try to be like everybody else?”

Carson believes people are beginning to understand why they must turn back to the Lord. Despite struggles on the social and political levels that persist, he remains confident that the “good guys will win in the long run.”

When asked what he believes is causing so many Americans — and the culture at large — to shift more toward faith, Carson said “people are braver” and more emboldened these days.

“They’re willing to actually talk about what they believe,” he said. “In the past, for the last few decades, people, when a political discussion came up, they go hide in a corner and stare at the floor. They don’t dare speak what they believe. That’s changing.”

Carson said he’s seeing hundreds of students show up on college campuses wearing American flags and “proclaiming the name of Christ.”

“We’ve seen some of these situations where hundreds are baptized, and it’s not a thing of shame anymore,” he said. “It’s a thing of pride, and I think kids are realizing that you can’t be the land of the free if you’re not in the home of the brave.”

One of the other sentiments Carson tackled is division — something that seems to be plaguing America more vehemently in recent years.

“It’s possible to have disagreements and still work together,” he said. “We are not enemies. … We’ve let hate and division flourish for a long time. It’s waxed. Now it’s time to let it wane.”

Carson continued, “The only way our nation can really be brought down is from internally. It can’t be brought down externally. We have too many weapons, but we can easily be divided, and Christ said it — ‘A house divided against itself cannot stand.’ And that’s really the big battle.”

When asked if he believes Americans can successfully avoid the forces that seek to divide, Carson offered a truly hopeful outlook. Stream “The Revival Generation” today to hear more from Carson and other faith leaders who are witnessing revival firsthand.

