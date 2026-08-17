Deadly, Destructive Weather Strikes US, Thousands of Miles Apart

Dangerous weather systems have hammered states from the Midwest to Hawaii, dumping record amounts of rain and destroying roads and bridges.

Days of relentless rain have led to historic flooding, taking the lives of at least seven people in Indiana, including a four-year old boy.

Across the Hoosier State, raging floodwaters washed out roads, submerging cars and even reaching the roofs of homes.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said, "The city of Indianapolis is currently facing a flooding event that we have not seen in over 30 years."

In the city of Carmel, a bridge was ripped apart. Dozens of people had to be rescued.



The powerful storms also brought 100 mile per hour winds that downed trees and power lines.

At one point, 300,000 residents were without power.

Meanwhile, thousands of miles away, Tropical Storm Lala battered Hawaii, after brushing the big island as a hurricane.

Lala dumped nearly 3 feet of rain on some areas.

Officials say more than 100 structures were destroyed or damaged. Some homes were swept off their foundations.

Darryl Oliveira with Hawaii County Civil Defense said, "We will have longstanding road challenges, bridge challenges, access issues for residents that might be isolated."

Two paramedics had to be rescued after their truck became stranded by rapidly rising waters on the big island. Members of the Hawaii National Guard pulled them to safety.

More than 160,000 people were without power. Officials say the outages could last weeks or even months in the hardest hit areas.

Even further across the Pacific, thousands of people are still waiting for aid on the Indonesian island of Flores, days after a powerful earthquake killed at least 54 people, injured dozens and damaged hundreds of homes and other buildings.

Residents are searching for loved ones and waiting for help to arrive in communities cut off by the deadly quake.

More than 1,300 homes were damaged or destroyed and some 5,000 people were forced into temporary shelters.

Officials have declared a 14-day state of emergency.