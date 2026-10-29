Dallas Megachurch Votes to Leave United Methodist Church Amid Legal Dispute

One of the United Methodist Church’s largest congregations has voted overwhelmingly to leave the denomination, escalating a dispute over church governance and property, according to a statement from the church.

Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas announced Monday that 90.35% of 4,775 votes supported separation. The church council said an independent third party, Election Trust, certified the results.

“Beginning this Sunday, we will worship as Highland Park Methodist Church,” the council stated.

The congregation plans to operate as an independent Methodist church and aims to complete the changes required for separation by Dec. 1, 2026.

The Horizon Texas Annual Conference, the denomination’s regional governing body, disputes the vote’s authority.

“While individuals are free to make their own decisions about their religious affiliation, a congregational vote does not, by itself, sever a local church’s relationship with The United Methodist Church,” the conference said in a statement quoted by The Dallas Morning News.

The conference sued Highland Park in August, alleging that changes to its governing documents in 2022 improperly expanded the church council’s authority and removed language connecting the congregation to the denomination. Highland Park disputes those allegations.

Church leaders initially said they wanted to remain in the denomination but later recommended leaving.

“The Church Council believes the Conference and its bishop have irrevocably broken the bond of trust that once existed between our Church and The United Methodist Church,” the council wrote earlier this month, according to the newspaper.

The two sides also disagree over efforts to resolve the conflict before litigation. The conference says meetings and negotiations preceded the lawsuit. Highland Park disputes its account.

Property ownership remains unresolved. The conference maintains that the church’s property is held in trust for the denomination. Highland Park says it is confident in its legal position.

The congregation had more than 15,000 members in 2025 and average attendance exceeding 5,000, according to denominational figures cited by The Dallas Morning News.

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James Lasher, a seasoned writer and editor at Charisma Media, combines faith and storytelling with a journalism background from Otterbein University and ministry experience in Guatemala and at the LA Dream Center. A Marine Corps and Air Force veteran, he is the author of The Revelation of Jesus: A Common Man’s Commentary and a contributor to Charisma magazine.