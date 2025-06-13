Cycling for Freedom: Team ZOE Races Across America to Rescue Children from Trafficking

It's one of the toughest endurance challenges in the world: a 3,000-mile journey across three mountain ranges, through 12 states, and against the clock. But for one cycling team, the Race Across America is more than a test of athletic grit — it's a mission to save lives.

Team ZOE International is riding coast to coast to raise awareness and support for children trapped in human trafficking.

"The Race Across America is one of the most grueling athletic challenges in the world," said Brad Ortenzi, the team's director and a former detective.

A nonstop transcontinental relay race stretching from Oceanside, California, to Atlantic City, New Jersey. Each team in the race rides for a cause, raising money through sponsors, donors, and personal networks. For Team ZOE, the mission is clear: rescue, restore, and raise awareness.

Their mission is also deeply rooted in faith. Many team members are driven by their belief that rescuing children from trafficking is part of a greater calling — to bring light into darkness and reflect the love of Christ.

"Most people think human trafficking is, you know, a developing nation thing, and it's here in the United States as well," Ortenzi said. "So we just wanted to create an awareness project for this."

Founded in 2002, ZOE International operates in five countries, including the United States. The organization works to prevent child trafficking, rescue victims, and support their long-term healing. Team ZOE began riding in 2018 as a small initiative to support the larger mission. Since then, they've raced cross-country three times and raised more than $500,000 in 2023 alone.

"The guys, from the wrist to the elbow, write the name of this girl," Ortenzi said, referring to a child either already rescued or currently being trafficked. "That's because in that cycling position, that name is still within your eyesight, and you put your head down and see that name, and it brings you back to the why."

Among this year's eight cyclists is Detective Kevin Quinter, who spent years conducting undercover operations to expose child predators.

"It's not what you would think," Quinter said. "It's not someone being kidnapped in a white van and being held chained to a room. It's not. It's very in-depth of how psychologically they break people down with trauma."

For Quinter, the ride is personal, rooted in faith and purpose.

"We get to ride across the beautiful country and see amazing sights, and we get to raise awareness and rescue kids," Quinter said. "I feel pretty lucky to do that, but it's not about us. That's what's so cool about this group of people: selfless people I've come in contact with."

Team ZOE includes professionals, missionaries, and business leaders, including Tom Jordan, a Pennsylvania bank president.

"There's a spiritual side to this," Jordan said. "Satan is working against us. They're cheering against us. He's trying to put obstacles up. So there's an emotional and spiritual side that — well, I think it does create some adversity or just challenge because you're weakening your mind when you're deprived of sleep or you're deprived or not deprived physically but physically exhausted."

This marks the team's fourth year riding through deserts, mountains, and long, sleepless nights, choosing transformation over trophies."You know, no matter what situation we're in, whether we're believers or those that don't know Jesus yet, or these kids or women that are entrapped in human trafficking, that there is a savior that is just, would do anything to rescue them and then to love on them," Ortenzi said.