Critics of Virginia's 3 Constitutional Amendments Say They're Trojan Horses: Here's Why

Opponents of Virginia's three constitutional Amendments on Tuesday's ballot predict the state will become like California if they pass. They point to certain elements of the measures that could go unnoticed and lead to drastic changes that would be enshrined in Virginia's Constitution.

On the surface, it appears Virginia's proposed Constitutional amendments simply call for legalized abortion, legalized gay marriage, and the restoration of felons' voting rights.

Virginia voters may wonder why these are even on the ballot when all three are already legal. Opponents say it's because these measures in reality go much further than the current laws by using deceptive language that calls for radical transformation.

For example, when it comes to Amendment One, Dr. Amy Nelson, who favors its passage, says it gives freedom to women who want abortions and health care workers who perform them.

"Question One protects Virginians' freedom to make reproductive health care decisions without government interference or criminal punishment," she said.

Opponents counter that argument, however, by saying it would give human traffickers freedom to get away with their crimes. That's because the proposal calls for protecting "individuals" who get abortions, which could include minors. It also protects those who "assist" in the procedure, which could include predators who force their victims to get an abortion.

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Phill Kline, spokesperson for Defend Virginia's Sons and Daughters, told CBN News if Amendment One passes, Virginia will be a safe haven for sexual predators who coerce young victims into getting abortions as a result of sex trafficking or other types of abuse, drawing them not only from across the state, but from nearby states.

"This amendment actually says that the Commonwealth can't take any adverse action against those who, quote, 'facilitate an abortion decision,'" he said.

If passed, Amendment One would also reduce the number of doctors required to approve late-term abortions to just one. Currently, the law requires three. That reduction, Kline says, would effectively eliminate late-term abortion restrictions and would allow abortions until birth. Kline says there are still dangerous precedents hidden in the language of Amendment One.

"It would kick parents out of their children's decisions regarding abortions, birth control, and other decisions regarding their sexual development," he said.

Abortion Deception in State Constitutional Amendment: 'It Takes Away Parental Consent'

Amendment One could also legalize transgender procedures on minors in Virginia. Joseph Kohm III, Senior Policy Director for Do No Harm, a medical organization that seeks to counteract youth-focused gender ideology, told CBN News the amendment language calls for "individuals," not just adults, to have the constitutional right to "fertility care."

"That is an umbrella phrase that's so broad it could potentially encompass sterilizing procedures, including those employed during pediatric gender transitions," he said.

As for Amendment Two, on gay marriage, supporters of Virginia's ACLU are canvassing neighborhoods statewide, encouraging voters to vote yes. Like supporters of Amendment One, they too, call it an issue of freedom.

"Same sex couples, interracial couples, every single Virginian will have the freedom to marry protected for generations to come," one canvasser said.

Opponents, however, say it opens the door to transgender rights, in marriage and across the board. They point to the language in the amendments which says, "two adults may marry regardless of sex or gender," thereby separating a person's birth sex and their chosen gender.

"And what that does is it would, like it says, embed those two classifications into the state constitution as separate legal categories," Kohm said. "That distinction of sex and gender is ultimately rooted in transgender ideology."

Virginia Cobb, president of The Family Foundation of Virginia, the largest and oldest pro-family advocacy organization in Virginia, told CBN News if Amendment Two passes in Virginia, it will create new transgender rights.

"Because this amendment allows a distinction between the word 'sex,' and 'gender,' meaning it puts it in as two categories, it's basically saying that Virginians have a right to have one biological sex and believe that they are some other gender," she said. "What that does is it puts the law on the one side of a very controversial debate that Virginians have been having for years now about men in women's bathrooms, in sports, and much more."

Amendment Three calls for the automatic renewal of a felon's voting rights upon their release from prison. Governor Abigail Spanberger voted yes in early voting and urged all Virginians to do the same.

"As they are returning back to our communities, they should have their rights restored to be able to vote," she said.

Current law allows felons to have their voting rights restored. However, it's not automatic. Current law requires them to apply and be considered for reinstatement of voting rights on an individual basis.

Virginia House Minority Leader Terry Kilgore told CBN News he thinks the current law governing felons' restoration of voting rights should remain in place and urges Virginians to vote no on Amendment Three.

"This amendment allows them to get their right to vote immediately, no matter whether they paid their restitution or paid their court cost, et cetera," he said. "And it also doesn't differentiate between nonviolent and violent felons."

While those who support Virginia's three constitutional amendments preach freedom, opponents label the measures as Trojan horses, hiding a radical agenda.

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