‘Craving the Truth’: The Shocking Spiritual Hunger Sweeping Gen Z

Naomi Anderson is on a mission to point Generation Z toward the truth.

Anderson is co-founder of Verity Collective, “a movement rooted in the unchanging truth of the Gospel.” She told CBN News she wants to bring Jesus to America’s young generation.

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“We believe that there is a lot of confusion and noise in this world for them, and we want to bring them back to the one and only truth, which is Jesus,” she said.

Anderson believes young people are “craving the truth” but have faced an uphill battle in understanding it, as they’ve been sold an improper understanding of reality.

“They are craving the truth. They just don’t know what it is because they’ve been told to define it for themselves,” she said. “So when we ask them, ‘What is truth?’ they literally will sit there on camera and it will take them minutes to try to decide right because they have been told truth is objective — you can define your own truth. … They just need to be pointed back to the truth.”

The need for truth couldn’t be more pressing, as many young people are suffering from mental health issues, including anxiety and depression.

“It all forms around this idea of what is my identity, and where am I grounded in, and they just don’t have a landing solid spot,” Anderson said.

She also noted that young men appear to be increasingly interested in the Christian faith.

“These men are craving solid biblical truth, and that only comes from reading your Bible, and picking up the word, and being taught it by a Bible teacher,” Anderson said.

Through Verity Collective, she’s hoping to visit college campuses across the US in September and have a presence to spark conversations.

“What we’re recognizing is that when you actually pull someone aside and start asking them questions like, ‘What is truth?’ they have a yearning to know what it is that you want them to know,” Anderson said. “They’ll ask … ‘What do you believe truth is?’ And it really does open up an opportunity for us to speak the Gospel of Jesus Christ to them. And they are excited to hear it.”

Find out more about Verity Collective here.

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