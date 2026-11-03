Control of Congress, Abortion, Gay Marriage, Transgenderism at Stake in Today's Elections

Tens of millions of Americans nationwide are voting in the midterm elections at polling places on Tuesday. A record-breaking 57 million have already cast their ballot in early voting.

The biggest question is which party will control the balance of power in the U.S. House and Senate for the last two years of the Trump administration. Democrats are hoping to take control of Congress, needing to take three seats in the House and four in the Senate.

In the House of Representatives, Republicans hold a slim majority of 218-214 seats. In the Senate, they hold a 53-47 majority, and the key battleground states include Texas, Alaska, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, Michigan, and Maine.

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Many voters rank the cost of living as their most important issue.

Virginians are also voting on three amendments that, if passed, would enshrine abortion, gay marriage, and restoration of felons' voting rights into the state constitution. All three are already legal in Virginia. Opponents say the measures include deceptive language that would push the issues into far more radical territory than the current laws allow.

For example, opponents say the abortion amendment would allow the procedure until birth, allow minors to get an abortion without their parents' knowledge, and could even legalize sex changes on minors.

Opponents of the gay marriage amendment say it opens the door to transgender rights in private spaces and sports by creating two separate classifications, birth sex and chosen gender.

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Ballot measures in Idaho and Nebraska are seeking to lift restrictions on abortion, while one in Missouri would prohibit abortion, with certain exemptions.

Five states are considering measures restricting transgender athletes, and one in Colorado bans some transgender medical treatments for children.

Although President Trump is not on the ballot, many voters say his policies are. The results could greatly affect the remainder of his administration as midterm elections traditionally go against the party occupying the White House. With this election, however, anything is possible, with voter turnout likely being the deciding factor.

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