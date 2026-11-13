Congress Demands Answers Over Nvidia; Microsoft Outages Cause Global Disruptions

WASHINGTON - Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has agreed to appear before a congressional committee as lawmakers demand answers about his connections to an alleged Chinese spy.

The fallout surrounding the tech executive is now reaching Capitol Hill, raising national security concerns involving one of the world's most powerful technology companies.

"We have to get to the bottom of whether America's national security has been compromised," said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Huang, the visionary behind chipmaker NVIDIA, resigned Thursday amid reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International, who is suspected by U.S. officials of spying for China.

The relationship is sparking national security concerns, with allegations that Megaspeed illegally diverted advanced NVIDIA chips to China, potentially violating U.S. export restrictions. The company has denied wrongdoing.

"The concerns are our national security, whether he was being influenced by a Chinese spy, and that Chinese intelligence was gathering information about our crown jewels of American technology," said Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI).

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Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is also facing congressional scrutiny over the administration's handling of chip exports to China. Lawmakers have requested his testimony as questions grow about whether the government did enough to prevent sensitive American technology from reaching China.

"This news is as concerning as it gets," said Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) during an appearance on Fox News. "When you're in a war with another country, you don't give them your best technology."

Nvidia chips are key drivers of the artificial intelligence revolution, making the company's technology a critical part of the growing competition between the U.S. and China.

Huang has also been a frequent visitor to the White House, with President Donald Trump awarding him the National Medal of Science last month.

The president reacted to questions about whether Huang should have resigned during a Thursday interview with Stephen A. Smith. "Well, the big thing is, was the woman a spy? And I don't know if that's been determined yet, but if the woman was a spy, yes. If the woman was not a spy, perhaps it would be different," Trump said.

Meanwhile, Nvidia stock closed down more than 4% Thursday as Wall Street grappled with the uncertainty surrounding one of the nation's largest chipmakers. "There is so much at stake. The company is worth trillions of dollars. It accounts for about 7% of the S&P 500. That's all of our 401(k)s," said Axios tech reporter Maria Curi.

Massive Microsoft Outage Disrupts Services Worldwide

In other tech news, a massive Microsoft outage on Thursday stretched into Friday morning, cutting off access to several critical products.

Millions of users reportedly lost full access to tools like Microsoft Outlook email and the AI assistant Copilot.

The disruption affected everything from hospitals to banks and courtrooms in more than 70 countries.

Outlook has been a major concern for users, as businesses, organizations, governments and individuals rely heavily on the email platform for daily operations.

Microsoft is still investigating the root cause of the disruption but says there are no signs of a cyberattack so far.