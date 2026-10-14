Christian Mom Fights Homeschool Battle: 'Government Cannot Exclude Religious People'

Tessa Bulzan, a Marine veteran, left her six-figure job to homeschool two of her five children. In doing so, she chose Christian-based curriculum from Abeka and Classical Conversations.

"Number one reason is it aligned with my faith, and the number two is the academic rigor for both curriculums," Bulzan told CBN News.

In July 2025, Bulzan enrolled in Oregon's Hillsboro School District Homeschool Partnership Program, which provides reimbursement for qualifying curriculum, supplies, and educational activities.

But when she submitted her Christian curriculum for reimbursement, she said the program denied her request. "They said that because there was incidental scripture and there were references to God that's why they were denying my curriculum," explained Bulzan.

Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a Christian perspective.

She then appealed the decision.

In the process, Bulzan purchased other books to see whether the district would approve materials reflecting different worldviews.

"One was Julian is a Mermaid, and the other is We Are Water Protectors, and they approved both of those," said Bulzan. "And neither of those meet the core academics that my books did. Just like math, we're talking two plus two equals four, but we were denied solely on the basis that it was Christian material."



Bulzan then filed a federal lawsuit against the school district.



Kate Anderson with Alliance Defending Freedom represents Bulzan in the case. Anderson said the school district had initially determined the curriculum met its academic requirements.



"The school district indicated that the curriculum met all of the state standards, that it could be used in the program, and even afterwards in the appeal, there was no question as to the academic rigor of the program," said Anderson. "It was simply that it came from a religious biblical perspective, which is why this case violates the Constitution."



Anderson expects the school district to argue public funds cannot be used for religious education.



She cites, however, that recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings have made clear such programs cannot exclude people or content simply because they are religious.



"When a government sets up a public benefit program like this, it cannot exclude religious people or religious content on that basis alone," Anderson commented. "When people are otherwise eligible for the program, it's religious discrimination that violates the Free Exercise Clause to exclude them. And that's what happened."



CBN News reached out to Hillsboro School District for comment, but no one returned our call.



Meanwhile, Bulzan hopes her move will encourage other parents to educate their children according to their beliefs.



"I want Christian families, and families of any religious nature that want to bring up their children in a way that they believe, that they have the ability to. I want creators of Christian curriculum to be able to sell their curriculum without having to find workarounds so that it can be funded within the school district," Bulzan said.

If you would like to support the work of CBN News as we report from a Christian perspective, you can make a donation here.