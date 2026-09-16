Christian Mom Challenges Ruling: You Can't Ban My Daughter From Church

Earlier this month, Maine's Supreme Judicial Court upheld a lower court ruling barring a Christian mother from bringing her own child to church. That mother is now taking a stand for her faith and her rights as an American.

For Emily Bickford, taking her daughter to church has always been more than a Sunday tradition. It has been a vital part of her family's faith and values.

"When the Lord revealed Himself to me, and I grabbed hold of that free gift of salvation, He not only saved me; He ended up saving Ava through it as well. And I'm just eternally grateful. It means everything to us because Jesus Christ is the gift of everlasting life," Bickford told CBN News.

Recently, Maine's highest court upheld a custody order prohibiting Bickford from taking her 13-year-old daughter, Ava, to church or other religious events. The court also ruled that Bickford cannot expose her daughter to religious beliefs, including the Bible, without approval from the girl's father.

"We used to go to church probably two to three times a week," Bickford said.

In 2025, the state's high court heard arguments pitting judicial authority against parental rights and the First Amendment.

Mat Staver of Liberty Counsel, a faith-based legal nonprofit representing Bickford, told CBN News the ruling violates her religious freedom.

"This is an astounding and shocking court order. I've never seen one in all my 39 years of practice," Staver said. "It literally wipes out the First Amendment. That's what the Maine Supreme Court did. It said there's no First Amendment right to the free exercise of religion."

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Bickford and Ava's father, Matthew Bradeen, never married. Bickford maintained primary custody of Ava while Bradeen had visitation rights.

Since December 2024, Bickford has challenged a custody order preventing her from taking her daughter to Calvary Chapel in Portland, Maine, despite the court finding her to be a fit parent.

Bradeen alleges the church is a harmful environment that causes his daughter anxiety. One claim is that Ava suffered a panic attack after hearing teachings about the Rapture.

Bickford and Staver strongly deny those allegations.

"She loved seeing the kids there and loved the teachings. She liked getting her notebook out and listening to the teachings in the Bible," Bickford said.

Staver points to the court's own findings.

"The lower court order says very specifically: 'There is no evidence that Ava has been harmed by any teachings rooted in the Bible,'" Staver said. "Yet the order goes on to suggest there could possibly be harm from exposing Ava to teachings about heaven, hell, eternal life, salvation, and the Second Coming. Yet there's no evidence of that."

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Staver argues the order gives Bradeen broad authority to block Ava's access to religious practices and beliefs, including church attendance, religious events, and certain religious materials.

He hopes the U.S. Supreme Court will take up the case and address what he believes are significant constitutional questions involving parental rights and religious liberty.

Meanwhile, Bickford remains focused on her faith while continuing the legal battle.

"We're just fighting for peace right now in our lives," Bickford said. "This has really made us think about and establish what our faith is. Our faith is in the Lord, getting to know Him, and being obedient to Him in our daily lives."