Christian Leaders Help Defeat Colorado Attempt to Legalize 'Women as Commodities'

Christians and conservatives in Colorado are celebrating the defeat of a bill that would have legalized prostitution in the state.

Among those celebrating is Victor Marx, an advocate for widows and orphans who has repeatedly risked his life to help rescue them in hostile and closed nations. As he's aiming to become the next Republican governor of Colorado, Marx supported efforts to defeat the bill.

"Thank heaven we're seeing common sense return to our State Capitol — a place that hasn't exactly been known for it lately," said Marx following defeat of legislation.

The founder of All Things Possible Ministries and a former United States Marine Corps veteran, Marx said the legislation would have made Colorado the first state to fully remove criminal penalties for prostitution.

The death of the bill is a victory for everyone who cares about the state, he said.

Titled "Decriminalize Adult Sexual Activity," Senate Bill 26-192 would have essentially legalized commercial sex among consenting adults throughout the state, overriding all ordinances, resolutions, regulations and codes that criminalize prostitution.

Marx credits united voices, emails, and petitions from many Christians for the bills' demise, because they pressured a small group of progressive legislators that supported it. The legislation, he believes, would have reduced Coloradans to mere objects for sale.

Singing the praise of Christians and one pastor in particular, Marx credits them for rising up in opposition to the legislation.

"Thanks to the efforts of so many Coloradans, including Pastor Jim Burgen, Jim Burgen and the leaders at Flatirons Church, over 150,000 people were mobilized to contact Colorado legislators," Marx said.

With five campuses spread throughout Denver and its suburbs, Flatirons members were led by Burgen in emailing lawmakers near the end of one of his recent sermons from the Gospel of John.



The enormity of their correspondence effectively crashed the legislature's website.

"This is what happens when the army of God says, 'We're leaving the stands and fighting,'" Burgen said after learning the bill faced certain death.

Had the bill continued its way through legislative committee hearings, Burgen was prepared to take 1,000 Flatirons members to join him in testifying against the misguided measure.

"We are going to use everything we have – all of our energy, attention, prayer, money, whatever that is – to end human trafficking" in Colorado and around the world, Burgen said on Facebook.

In November, Flatirons members determined to end the trafficking of children and women in Colorado through its Be Free Initiative. Before the bill was killed, Burgen said the efforts were tantamount to the state leaving its lane of law and order and crossing into God's lane of marriage, sexuality, gender and parental rights.

"This is nothing more than the cosmic powers rooted in evil working out their scheme through women and children. This bill normalizes exploitation and dehumanizes women as commodities to be bought and sold," he said.

Echoing his new friend Burgen, Marx said the victory proves that when Coloradoans and people of faith stand united, they can hold lawmakers accountable.

"This reminds us why it's vital to elect representatives who embody our Colorado values. We must stay vigilant; the next bad bill is likely just around the corner," Marx said.

Opposition to the bill among Christians was widespread, including the sheriff of the state's second-most populated county.

El Paso County includes Colorado Springs – the largest city behind Denver – where Sheriff Joseph Roybal is the first Latino to serve as the top law enforcement officer. With 30 years in law enforcement, Roybal opposed the bill.

A column, "Why Colorado Shouldn't Legalize Prostitution," is posted to the sheriff's department website. In the op-ed piece written by Roybal, he argues that the measure presents substantial risks to public safety, victim protection, and community well-being.

"While supporters argue it will reduce harm, law experience points to a different and dangerous outcome: Exploitation becomes harder to detect; trafficking easier to conceal; and communities less safe," Roybal said.

A Christian husband and father, Shawn Hawley, circulated a petition signed by 500 people opposed to the bill.

A mother and leader of legislative efforts to protect children from being trafficked, sexually, also opposed the bill because of its potentially devastating impacts on kids, Executive Director for Protect Kids Colorado, Erin Lee, wrote in an op-ed piece about the dangers of lawful prostitution in Colorado communities.

"While I am deeply concerned about the cultural impact this bill may have on young women, culture, and community life in Colorado, I am even more concerned about its impact on children."

"Since first raising alarms about this legislation, I have encountered widespread acceptance from people who view this as simply another matter of adult choice — much like marijuana legalization or the expansion of taxpayer-funded full-term abortion policies in this state," Lee wrote.

She previously shared with CBN her daughter's story of LGBTQ indoctrination by public school officials here: 'Art Club' - Parents Share 'Horror Story' After School Staff Tries to Turn Daughter to Be Transgender.

A resident of Las Vegas, Nevada for 16 years, Julie Peyton said she's dismayed that Colorado lawmakers pursued an obviously dangerous course for the state by decriminalizing prostitution.

"These women are victimized and cannot get out. It is absolutely disgusting that women lawmakers would think this is okay," Peyton said.

With a degree in behavior analysis, Misty Yelm believes lawful prostitution is another way to hurt women.

"I know firsthand of the physical and mental harm this does to a woman. It also opens more doors for even more women and children to be victimized. I can't even comprehend how this would be beneficial for the people of Colorado," Yelm said.

"Furthermore, with all the sex and corruption people in power have been doing to young children and girls I would hope no one would vote yes to something this evil."

