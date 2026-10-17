Christian Leaders Call America to 52 Days of Prayer and Repentance

Kathy Fain, from Longview, Texas, holds an American flag while singing the National Anthem during Rededicate 250, on the National Mall, May 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Barbara Ann Jeter is the executive director of the Nehemiah Alliance, a movement pushing Americans toward “prayer, fasting, repentance, and national spiritual renewal.”

Jeter told CBN News the effort was birthed from an “inquiry of God last August.”

“[I asked], ‘What do you want, Lord, for America’s 250th?'” she said, noting she believes the Lord provided a path forward.

Jeter found herself sending a plan to national leaders she trusted, building the Nehemiah Alliance platform on the pattern seen in the Book of Nehemiah.

“Like Nehemiah sought the blessing of his pagan foreign king and governors along the way when he was rebuilding the walls, we have sought the blessing and gotten it from those in authority,” she said. “It’s not political, but there is something about getting the blessing of those that God’s placed in authority.”

Ultimately, Jeter was able to rally not just political leaders of the day like House Speaker Mike Johnson, but she has mobilized well-known Christian figures like Alveda King, Michael W. Smith, and Eric Metaxas, among many others, to not only support the effort but also to show up Oct. 31 for a massive event in Washington, D.C.

“We want to mobilize the people for 52 days of prayer, fasting, and repentance,” she said. “It’s historic. It’s never been done. We started Sunday on 9/10. I heard 9/11. God starts His calendar, I believe, the night before, and we’re going to All Saints Sunday. We’ll be on the National Mall. We believe it is a Nehemiah call to the wall — to the Mall — to rebuild our spiritual walls.”

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Jeter said she chose Oct. 31, which is both Reformation Day and Halloween, to hold the culminating event.

“On the darkest night, we’re believing to shine the brightest light, the light of the world all over the world,” she said. “That’s Jesus.”

Even though the prayer and fasting commitment started a month ago, Jeter said it’s not too late for people to jump in now, especially since Oct. 31 is still weeks away.

“Fast as the Holy Spirit leads you,” Jeter said. “We definitely want people fasting the day of Halloween.”

In addition to prayer and fasting, she said she’s also “calling people to commit to be a modern-day gatekeeper.”

“Remember in the Bible, in Nehemiah, they built that wall in front of their own house? You’re gonna build it stronger if you’re building it in front of where you are,” she said. “Pray for your own family, your neighborhood, your local schools, your pastors. Pray for leaders and those in authority … pray for these upcoming elections.”

Jeter said she wants people to walk away from this effort with a renewed heart aimed at turning individuals, families, and culture back to Jesus. She also wants people to attend the event on the National Mall on Oct. 31.

“Come,” she said. “Answer your call to the Mall to rebuild our spiritual walls.”

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