Charlie Kirk's Alleged Assassin Charged Today as FBI Says He Announced His Plan Beforehand

The state of Utah is expected to charge 22-year-old Tyler Robinson today. His first court appearance will be this afternoon in Provo, Utah, which will be virtual. He is expected to be charged with aggravated murder, which carries the possibility of the death penalty.

Utah's Governor said Robinson is not talking to authorities, but his family and live-in boyfriend, who is said to be transitioning to female, are cooperating.



Investigators are poring over a mountain of evidence, including the suspect's DNA reportedly found on a towel wrapped around the murder weapon and on a screwdriver on the Utah Valley University rooftop, from where the shots were fired.

"We are very interested in how much time he spent on campus, how he got there, when he got there," said Beau Mason, Utah Commissioner of Public Safety. "We have the vehicle we believe he drove, and that we can confirm was on campus that day."

The Washington Post reports the suspect confessed to the murder and apologized in an online chat.

And FBI Director Kash Patel said there's also evidence the suspect announced his intent to kill before the shootings. "The suspect wrote a note saying 'I have an opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I'm going to take it,'" Patel said.

Meanwhile, tributes continue, such as the one held at the U.S. Capitol on Monday, led by House Speaker Mike Johnson, who offered a prayer for those who loved Charlie Kirk and for the young people who accepted his political and Christian message.

"Father, we pray for Erika, Charlie's young widow, their two precious children," Johnson said. "And all of these students, Father, around the country who are united in this cause, we pray that you would encourage them."

Vice President JD Vance guest-hosted Charlie Kirk's talk show on Monday.

"You know, on a podcast a couple of months back, Charlie was asked about how he'd want to be remembered if he died. His answer? 'I want to be remembered for courage for my faith. That would be the most important thing, the most important thing is my faith.' And that was Charlie," Vance said. "And in this dark moment for our country, I think that's the greatest lesson any of us can take from Charlie. To have faith, to have faith in the Lord, and to be bold in how we glorify Him."

The Trump administration blames left-wing groups for Kirk's murder and vowed to crack down on violent groups of all ideologies. Some who celebrated Kirk's murder, such as a Clemson University professor, have been fired from their jobs. However, Nathan Gonzales, Editor and Publisher of Inside Elections, said on CBN's Faith Nation that most Democrats are calling for unity.

"Democrats have tried to respond in a human and sympathetic way even to someone they don't agree with, yet Republicans are coming back and saying, 'You did this. You murdered him. You're the problem,'" he said. "So that's where Democrats are trying to wrestle with the problem with, 'all right we're trying to bring down the rhetoric, but we're being met with words of confrontation and war by some Republicans.'"

Kirk's accused assassin is reportedly being monitored at the Utah County jail around the clock to ensure he doesn't hurt himself or others.



