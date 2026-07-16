Canadian Wildfire Smoke Chokes Northern US as Flooding Slams Texas

More than 830 wildfires are burning across Canada, and the smoke is so bad is smothering parts of the northern U.S. now.

A Canadian lawmaker posted a dramatic video near Ontario showing a train crew surrounded by flames. The crew members are reported to be safe now.



PHOTO: The CN Tower is pictured in Toronto as wildfire smoke fills the city, on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (Laura Proctor/The Canadian Press via AP)

Fires burning in west-central Ontario, fueled by dense forests, are sending massive smoke plumes into the United States, choking air quality from the Upper Midwest to the Northeast.

In New York City, an orange haze blanketed the skyline on Wednesday, with officials warning that unhealthy air could linger into Thursday.

Winds are pushing that smoke further south, creating dangerous conditions for millions.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani warned that while poor air quality affects everyone, it can be especially dangerous for people with heart or lung conditions, older adults, pregnant people, and children.

Flooding Forces Evacuations in South Texas

And in Texas, a separate weather threat is unfolding. Slow-moving storms drenched southern parts of the Lone Star State, washing out roads, flooding farmland, and triggering dozens of high-water rescues.



PHOTO: Members of the Boerne Fire Dept. rescue a woman from flood waters on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in Boerne, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

The storms also spawned a tornado in San Antonio while flash flood warnings remained in effect.

In Kerr County, where catastrophic flooding last year killed more than 100 people — including 28 at the historic Camp Mystic summer camp for girls — officials say they are in contact with camps that could be at risk this year.

Resident Steve Stunkel said, "I'm pretty worried. I loaded up all my personal belongings, valuables, and I'm getting out of here."

Another resident, Grace Chairez, said, "I have seen quite a bit of flooding in my lifetime from growing up there, but nothing this dramatic."

Dangerous Heat Wave

Beyond the smoke and flooding, dangerous heat is also building across large parts of the country, with temperatures climbing above 100 degrees in some areas.

Meteorologist Robert Henson from Yale Climate Connections said, "If you're at home and you can't get to a cool place, fill your baths up with cool water. There are tricks you can do at home to get you through the worst of it."

"And remember that nights can be just as dangerous as days. If you don't get heat relief at night, that's going to spill into your daytime experience and become extremely dangerous. So please take it seriously. Heat is not to be played with. It's just as dangerous as a tornado or hurricane. It can kill you just as easily, but in a quieter and different way. And that can sneak up on people," Henson said.



Meteorologists are forecasting rain on Friday over the upper Midwest and on Saturday for the Northeast. They say that should help disperse some of the smoke, and bring some relief.