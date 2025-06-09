California AG Announces Lawsuit Against President Trump For Deploying National Guard in LA

Update:

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced plans to sue the Trump administration over its move to deploy 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles.

Bonta said the state will seek a court order declaring the administration's use of the Guard was unlawful and ask for a restraining order to halt the deployment.

The lawsuit argues that the president infringed upon California Governor Gavin Newsom's role as commander in chief of the California National Guard.

"Let me be clear: There is no invasion. There is no rebellion," Bonta said in a statement. "The President is trying to manufacture chaos and crisis on the ground for his own political ends."

Originial Story:

President Trump called up national guard troops in response to protests that turned violent over the weekend. Last night, those protests continued.

The Los Angeles Police Department declared an "unlawful assembly" Sunday night as protesters failed to disperse in the downtown area. Rioters blocked a major freeway and set cars on fire as law enforcement used tear gas, rubber bullets, and flash bangs to control the crowd.



Protestors launched fireworks toward police.

LA Police Chief Jim McDonnell said, "We had individuals out there shooting commercial grade fireworks at our officers. That can kill you. And we have adapted our tactics to be able to have a chance to be able to take these people into custody and to be able to hold them accountable.

The Chief called the violence "disgusting" and said the LAPD is "overwhelmed."

Trump says he has not ruled out Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's suggestion of mobilizing "active duty marines" if the clashes continue.

"If we see danger to our country and to our citizens, and we'll be very, very strong in terms of law and order," Trump said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, in an interview on MSNBC, blamed Trump for the riots.



"Donald Trump has created the conditions you see on your TV tonight. He's exacerbated the conditions. Ever since he announced he was taking over the National Guard in an illegal act and immoral act, unconstitutional act.

Newsom also took aim at Trump immigration official Tom Homan on X:

"Trump's border czar is threatening to arrest me for speaking out. Come and get me, tough guy."

Republicans in Washington defended the President's decision.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) was asked, "Do you have any problem or any concerns with the president sending in the National Guard to a place where local authorities say they're not needed and could be harmful?

Johnson answered, "I have no concern about that at all. I think the president did exactly what he needed to do."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told CBS, "President Trump is putting the safety of the communities that are being impacted by these riots and by these protests that have turned violent, and he's putting the safety of our law enforcement officers first.

Meanwhile, Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, whose controversial deportation earlier this year sparked a Supreme Court order to "facilitate" his return, is now back on U.S. soil. He's faces federal charges of "alien smuggling and conspiracy."