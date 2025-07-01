Bryan Kohberger Pleads Guilty to Murders of 4 Idaho Students, but Family Members Furious

Bryan Kohberger has agreed to plead guilty to all counts in the killings of four University of Idaho students. A stunning turn after originally pleading not guilty. This latest plea will spare Kohberger from the death penalty.

The 30-year-old Kohberger was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in connection with the 2022 brutal stabbing deaths of roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin.

Family members of the victims say they learned of the apparent plea deal in a letter from prosecutors saying, "This resolution is our sincere attempt to seek justice for your family."

Dave Aronberg, former Palm Beach state attorney asked, "But why did the prosecution enter into it? Perhaps that they've spoken to other victims' families and thought that they supported it? Perhaps they saw the trial that was going to last for months and decided just to get what they could. But I just think that it's not full justice because if anyone deserves the death penalty, it's this guy," Aronberg said.

The Goncalves' family expressed outrage in a Facebook post saying, "We are beyond furious at the state of Idaho. They have failed us. Please give us some time. This was very unexpected."

According to the plea deal Kohberger, who was studying for a Ph.D. in criminology at Washington State University, not far from where the murders took place, will be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences on the murder counts with no possibility of parole and the maximum penalty of 10 years on the burglary count, in exchange for the death penalty being taken off the table.

He will also waive his right to appeal. Prior to the plea deal announcement, friends of the victims spoke with ABC News.

"I don't think there's gonna ever be any justice," said Emily Alandt, friend of Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle.

Hunter Johnson, another friend of Chapin and Kernodle, added, "I mean, yeah, we can have justice for the conviction of it, but I don't get to still hang out with Ethan. So, they still don't have a son, they don't have a daughter anymore. So, is that justice? Probably not."

A motive in the murders is still not known, but some say Kohberger should be required to tell why he took these four innocent lives as part of the plea agreement. A change of plea hearing is scheduled on Wednesday. Prosecutors anticipate Kohberger will be sentenced in late July. The plea comes just weeks before Kohberger's trial was set to begin.



