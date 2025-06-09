Boulder Jewish Community Gather to Shine Light on Israeli Hostages Still in Gaza 1 Week After Terror Attack

Just one week after the antisemitic attack on Jewish demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado, thousands out to advocate for the remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza.

The Boulder Jewish Festival is an annual event that's been held for 30 years.



This year, organizers re-directed the focus to highlight the stories of the more than 50 hostages still held by Hamas. Nearly 15,000 people gathered to honor victims who were attacked on Oct 7 by the terror group, according to KUNC-TV.

Organizers made the change after the June 1st attack by a man who threw Molotov cocktails at Jewish demonstrators calling for the hostages' release.

"We're not going to let even something so terrible take away our pride – our ability to persevere and to move forward with love," Alon Dagan, an attendee, told the outlet.

As CBN News reported, about 15 people with the organization Run For Your Lives were wounded during the attack at the downtown Pearl Street pedestrian mall. The suspect now faces federal hate crimes charges.

Run for Your Lives began in October 2023 after Hamas brutally killed 1,200 Israeli citizens and kidnapped 250 others. The Boulder chapter is one of 230 worldwide and members walk every weekend for 18 minutes, the numerical value of the Hebrew word "chai," which means "life," AP reports.

Moshe Lavi, with the Hostage Family Forum, spoke about his brother-in-law, Omri Miran, who was kidnapped and is believed to be alive.

"We received only partial, limited, and at times horrifying proof of life," Lavi told the crowd. "We don't know how much he's suffering, deprived of food, water, sunlight, tortured, abused, as I speak to you now."

Members of Boulder's Jewish community said they'll continue standing up against antisemitism — and on behalf of those in captivity.

"It is essential that we show that we don't back down from anti-Semitism, so we're going to walk again no matter what," said Rachel Amaru, the founder of Boulder Run For Their Lives.

"You know, we're not going anywhere. We're here to stay. Jews in general are here to stay and we're here to stand up for what's right," added Matan Gold-Edelstein, a University of Colorado student.