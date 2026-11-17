The Blackout That Is Coming: Could the Sun Send Us Back to the Stone Age?

The next time your power goes out, it could last for weeks or even months.

It would be a real danger for those who need electricity to keep them alive.

Almost everything we rely on that uses electricity could be gone.

One expert warns that unless something is done soon, a nationwide failure of America's power grid is a virtual certainty. We just don't know when it will happen.

The Biggest Threat May Not Come from Iran or North Korea, but from the Sun

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Tommy Waller of the Center for Security Policy and the Secure the Grid Coalition says what worries him most is not Iran or North Korea, but the sun.

"Statistically, it's a hundred percent chance at some point that there's gonna be a massive solar storm that can take down our grid," Waller warns.

"If a massive solar storm like the one in 1859, the Carrington Event, were to strike Earth, or the 1921 railroad storm, before we had an electric grid, would be sufficient to collapse not only America's grid, but every modern civilization."

The Carrington Event in 1859, the most powerful solar storm ever recorded, started fires in telegraph offices.

A March 1989 solar eruption blacked out the entire province of Quebec and melted a transformer in New Jersey.

Ground-Induced Currents Can Take Down Our Grid

Solar storms and man-made electromagnetic pulse or EMP attacks create something called ground-induced currents that can kill large electrical transformers.

Waller says, "A lot of these high-voltage and extra-high-voltage transformers, these take 4 to 6 years to build. They're custom built for specific places in the electric grid. And the fleet that we have across America right now is aged.'

The Threat of Malware and Kill Switches Already in the Grid

And this is only one of many threats to the grid. In August, the White House declared a national emergency to secure the grid after reports that there are foreign-made components in the grid that could contain malware and kill switches.

Another threat is the way the grid itself has been interconnected.

A Federal Energy Regulatory Commission analysis found that a coordinated physical or cyber-attack on just nine key substations could take out the entire grid.

Shawn Waldman, CEO at SecureCyber, which helps municipalities and utilities protect against hackers, told us, "The problem is the infrastructure, whether it's water, wastewater, or power; the problem is that all of these systems, all these critical infrastructure systems, operate with old hardware. The United States is just saturated with a lot of smaller utilities that have no budget, and they don't have the talent, and they don't have the technology to properly offer services."

The War Department recently ordered all U.S. military bases to prepare to operate off-grid for 90 days.

The Strange Attack on a California Power Station

Authorities are still puzzled by something that happened in 2013, in the middle of the night, when shooters believed to be professionals using high-powered rifles began shooting at Pacific Gas and Electric's Metcalf electrical substation, near San Jose, California.

LINK: https://www.mercurynews.com/2014/02/05/experts-sniper-attack-on-pge-site-points-to-power-grids-vulnerability-to-terrorism/

Security video shows sparks from the gunfire. The attackers fired some 120 shots at Metcalf's transformers' cooling systems and disabled 17 before power was rerouted.

Experts think it could have been a test, perhaps even by a foreign government, to see how easily a substation could be taken out with bullets alone.

America's Enemies Continually Probe for Vulnerabilities

Waldman says our adversaries are continually probing our infrastructure for weaknesses.

"This has been going on for a long time. There's evidence of this going back eight, ten years ago with the compromise of a dam in New York. So, I think the general public just isn't aware that this has been a regular thing that's been happening. It's been escalating for sure," Waldman says.

LINK: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/iranian-hackers-claim-cyber-attack-new-york-dam-n484611

The recent refrigeration attack by hackers that turned freezers into ovens in Europe and on U.S. military bases demonstrated the vulnerability of our internet-connected world.

A Catastrophe May Already Be "On the Calendar"

Still, Waller says one of the gravest threats is a massive solar discharge.

"If we fail to imagine what solar weather will do to our grid and protect our grid, it's going to be indescribably worse. And so that's the bad news. The good news is it's fixable. It's just that our country has to have the will to do the right thing."

So far, it hasn't.

The Secure the Grid coalition has proposed a fix that would protect the entire grid from ground-induced currents for a one-time price of $4 billion.

The power industry rejected their proposal as "unduly burdensome."

Waller warns that everyone should prepare, with extra supplies and backup power if possible, for a catastrophic event he says "is already on the calendar."

We just don't know when.



