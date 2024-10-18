Biden's Border Policies Under Fire Despite Drop in Illegal Crossings

As the sun sets over the Rio Grande, the Texas-Mexico border appears calm, but the situation remains complex.

While illegal crossings have decreased in Texas, largely due to the state's investment in aggressive border security measures like barbed wire, floating buoys, and the National Guard, concerns persist about the broader implications of the Biden administration's immigration policies.



Texas has taken a hard stance against illegal crossings.

"If you cross in Texas, you will be prosecuted," said Chris Cabrera of the National Border Patrol Council.

However, tougher border enforcement has led many migrants to reroute to neighboring states such as Arizona, New Mexico, and California.

Brooks County Sheriff's Deputy Don White explained, "Most of its cartel. If you pay the cartel to get across, they're taking you up north because it's easier for them."



The Biden administration has also acted with executive orders aimed at streamlining the asylum process and expediting deportations.

In August, the southern border saw 58,000 illegal migrant entries, a significant drop from the record 250,000 in December and a 68% reduction compared to August of the previous year.



Critics, however, argue that these changes do not tell the full story.

They claim the administration's expanded legal pathways, including the use of the CBP One app, may be encouraging more arrivals.

The app, which facilitates the processing of about 50,000 asylum seekers monthly, has enabled the parole of more than 800,000 individuals into the U.S., with tens of millions more waiting for appointments.

Humanitarian parole programs also provide legal entry to tens of thousands each month, offering safe access for migrants from designated crisis countries, unlike regular parole, which is case-specific.



"The traffic and people coming into the pipeline has not abated under the executive order," said Ron Vitiello, former Border Chief and retired acting ICE Director. "The Biden administration has been using the parole system to let people make an appointment on CBP One and fly into the country."



Concerns extend beyond migration numbers to the ongoing flow of dangerous drugs.

This year alone, border authorities have seized at least 10,000 pounds of fentanyl.

"They still send dope up the river. The drug crossings obviously have not slowed down," said Border Patrol Agent Omar Cavazos.



Additionally, the risk of terrorism looms, as individuals from over 160 countries, some of whom are on the FBI's watchlist, continue to attempt border crossings.

Cabrera highlighted this threat, stating, "You just need one person. Or in the event of 9-11, what was it, nine people? You don't need a lot of people to cause a lot of problems here in this country."



As the debate over immigration policies continues, those on the front lines emphasize that challenges will persist regardless of the methods migrants use to enter the United States.



CBN News reached out to the White House and the Department of Homeland Security for responses to these concerns but has yet to receive replies.