America's First Chaplain and His First Prayer at the Continental Congress: 'Dependent Only on Thee'

As America celebrates its 250th birthday, many are taking time to reflect on foundational moments, such as the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the writing of the Star-Spangled Banner, or the creation of the Constitution. But there's a pivotal moment that's not often talked about. It's a powerful prayer to Jesus Christ that came at a crucial time in history, and it's worth rediscovering.

Just days after declaring the United States of America to be free from the tyranny of King George III in England, the Continental Congress of the nascent nation picked its first official chaplain. On July 9, 1776, they selected Reverend Jacob Duché for that role.

Duché had already led the First Continental Congress in prayer, seeking God's blessing over the gathering in 1774. First, he read Psalm 35 which calls on the Almighty to "Plead my cause, O Lord, with them that strive with me: fight against them that fight against me."

Then he prayed his prayer in what would become a defining moment that unified the colonies, two years before the delegates found the courage and the cause to declare independence officially.

Here is the text of that famous prayer from September 7, 1774, provided by the Office of the Chaplain of the United States House of Representatives:

O Lord our Heavenly Father, high and mighty King of kings, and Lord of lords, who dost from thy throne behold all the dwellers on earth and reignest with power supreme and uncontrolled over all the Kingdoms, Empires and Governments; look down in mercy, we beseech Thee, on these our American States, who have fled to Thee from the rod of the oppressor and thrown themselves on Thy gracious protection, desiring to be henceforth dependent only on Thee. To Thee have they appealed for the righteousness of their cause; to Thee do they now look up for that countenance and support, which Thou alone canst give. Take them, therefore, Heavenly Father, under Thy nurturing care; give them wisdom in Council and valor in the field; defeat the malicious designs of our cruel adversaries; convince them of the unrighteousness of their Cause and if they persist in their sanguinary purposes, of own unerring justice, sounding in their hearts, constrain them to drop the weapons of war from their unnerved hands in the day of battle!

Be Thou present, O God of wisdom, and direct the councils of this honorable assembly; enable them to settle things on the best and surest foundation. That the scene of blood may be speedily closed; that order, harmony and peace may be effectually restored, and truth and justice, religion and piety, prevail and flourish amongst the people. Preserve the health of their bodies and vigor of their minds; shower down on them and the millions they here represent, such temporal blessings as Thou seest expedient for them in this world and crown them with everlasting glory in the world to come. All this we ask in the name and through the merits of Jesus Christ, Thy Son and our Savior.

Amen.

Reverend Jacob Duché

Rector of Christ Church of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

September 7, 1774, 9 o'clock a.m.

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