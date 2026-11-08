'America Reads the Bible' Visionary Touts Bold Biblical Mission to 'Capture Souls From Hell'

Ministry leader Bunni Pounds is on a mission to encourage Americans to crack open their Bibles and learn more about the Lord.

Pounds, founder of the newly minted Bunni Pounds Ministries, told CBN News her previous mission of motivating Christians to vote has been replaced by efforts to spark interest in the Bible. Her America Reads the Bible initiative earlier this year ignited Bible interest among millions of people, with three million watching as 500 national leaders read through the entire Bible.

“I’ve spent the last seven years of my life trying to mobilize Christians to pray, vote, engage through Christians Engaged,” she said. “But America Reads the Bible shifted my entire life and our team, and we just realized there’s a root problem more below the surface than just Christians engaging and voting.”

Pounds believes America has a biblical literacy problem. And seeing how America Reads the Bible took form motivated her to seek more of a biblical impact.

“It impacted so many people in this country,” she said of the effort. “And I realized we’ve got to pour gasoline on this. We’ve got to really reach the younger generation, and so we launched the ministry with the idea that we are going to lead thousands of people through a Bible study created with Great American Pure Flix with this content.”

Pounds and her ministry are inviting people to go through the Bible together over a 24-week period starting Jan. 1; she’s calling the effort The Whole Bible Live. Pounds is also planning yet another national event in 2028, along with other local efforts.

“At the end of the day, I want to see people come to Jesus,” Pounds said, explaining what success for her new ministry might look like. “I want to see people be discipled, and I want to see people become disciple makers, and so success looks like hundreds of thousands of people, in the next five years, going through the Bible, becoming the leaders that God’s called them to be, understanding who they truly are in Christ, and taking on the culture, and bringing truth into culture.”

Pounds said young people are hungry and “desperate for God” — and she delivered an important reminder for believers.

“We’re not fighting against people that we disagree with,” she said. “God is after people’s hearts. He’s trying to capture their souls from hell.”

Pounds said she believes America is at a turning point and that Christians need to be encouraging everyone to turn to the Lord. She encouraged people to go to Bunni Pounds Ministries and take part in the Whole Bible Live.

“We need Jesus in this moment,” Pounds said.