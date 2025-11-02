Alveda King Delivers Warning Surrounding Revival: 'Shame on Us'

Dr. Alveda King arrives at the red carpet for the premiere of The Revival Generation, in the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, on Wednesday August 27, 2025. (Photo by Mattie Neretin/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Author and activist Alveda King, a well-known force in the pro-life and conservative movements, is on a mission to inspire people to think more deeply about their faith and devotion to God.

King, 74, believes the revival she has always hoped for is coming to fruition.

“There was a time when we were like, ‘God, please just let things come back to You. Let things change. Give us revival,'” she recently told CBN News.

Flash-forward and King believes the spiritual outpourings currently unfolding on campuses across the U.S. are evidence of this answered prayer, with CBN’s new film “The Revival Generation” capturing that excitement.

These events and moves of God, as told in the movie, have left King with proof “God is faithful and that God does hear us.” And she said it also poses an important question for Christians watching revival take form: “Now what are we gonna do with it?”

In many ways, King said she never imagined we would be in a place where the spiritual fervor was so intense, with technology — from artificial intelligence to social media — aiding in the spread of the Gospel.

She had always believed God would move, but the incredible ways He’s done so of late have stunned her.

“There are so many young people now … in social media, and they’re admitting and confessing Christ, and calling other people to do the same thing,” King said. “I’ve never been more excited to see this generation now.”

King said she’s excited about “The Revival Generation,” a film exploring the “powerful move of God … stirring across college campuses.”

“I want folks to remember, in every generation, every decade, on every platform, and in every genre, a standard must be raised,” she said. “And we are seeing it before our very eyes — and if we are not part of [it], shame on us. So stand up, be counted, and just tell the good news.”

