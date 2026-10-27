'All Things Through Christ': Faith-Based Group Redefines Future for Rocky Mount Students

Students who take part in Peacemakers in Rocky Mount, NC are challenged to learn, encouraged to dream, and are reminded that where they come from does not have to determine where they're going.

The faith-based group operates on the belief that each child is created in the image of God and deserves the opportunity to thrive.

"They are people that are capable of providing great things to our community," Peacemakers Director Jesse Lewis told CBN News. "They haven't had an opportunity to flourish."

Lewis sees the group as an agent of change that addresses the deep challenges facing under-resourced children in and around Rocky Mount.

"When you have a family that moves three or four times a year because they're getting kicked out because they're not able to pay their rent or whatever, that puts stress on a kid," Lewis explained. "And then you bring them into a class and you're like, 'Well, function just like everybody else.' That's really tough."

The ministry sees its Southside Academy as a potential solution. The private Christian classical school is designed to provide children with the kind of foundation often out of reach for families who can't afford private tuition.



"It's not just important for the person that can afford $12,000 a year," said Lewis. "It's important for everybody. And so, everybody needs to have that opportunity. The schools that serve our particular neighborhood, there's a lot of great teachers and a lot of great administrators in those schools, but the truth is they were not meeting the needs of our particular kids."

Peacemakers board member Corwyn Stanley agreed with that sentiment.

"You wanted to give the parents an opportunity to see that with this hard environment, with the economic times, that it's still a place that they can bring their kids to, to get that education, to get that religion, that background that is so desperately needed in this day and time," Stanley said.

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Head of School at Southside Breona Walker sees positive changes taking place in the lives of her students.



"I really enjoy seeing the growth that they have from kindergarten to second grade or second grade to fourth grade, not only just academically, but those that did not communicate when they came in and now you can't get them to stop talking," said Walker. "Or those that struggled in math and reading and now they may be at the top of their class."

Students like fourth-graders Keyshawn Kearney and Chase Puddy are experiencing that progress for themselves.

"I couldn't do math or nothing, but now I can do math real good. I get all A's," said Kearney.



Chase added, "It helps more writing, math and reading."

The school's Christian foundation and compelling reputation drew in Shenise Parker, who has watched her son grow both academically and socially.



"When I first enrolled Michael in school, Michael was definitely struggling with reading," Parker commented. "Now Michael is reading, he's writing. I was even told this morning that his cursive was excellent. He's also strengthening in his confidence with reading because before he would not stand up in front of a class and read."

The ministry's work extends beyond the traditional school year.



One example is the six-week summer enrichment program called Level-Up, which is designed to help children build self-esteem, a love of reading, and more positive attitudes toward learning.

"We had 160 kids here this year and we pre-test at the beginning of the summer before the program starts and then we post-test at the end. Over the 15 years, the average reading score has gone up every summer," said Lewis.

Michael Tyrrell has seen firsthand how the program has benefited his son.

"It's just continual learning," said Tyrrell. "It's basically a continuation of the school through the summer. And it helps a lot of people that need help out here because not everybody can be able to be a part of something like this without the resources."

Lessons on biblical truth are also included at the school, complete with daily chapel services.

"We're centered around making sure that if they are learning about logic or math, God made numbers. Or when we're talking about leaves and seasons, He had His hand in all those things," said Walker. "So that can be different for a lot of our children to first think about it being God-centered before just knowledge."

When asked what they've learned about the Bible, students had a lot to say.



"That I can do all things through Christ," said Xavier Horton.



Johnny Cruz responded, "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understandings; Proverbs 3, verse 5."

"That the Lord of God will be with you wherever you go," answered Logan Mercer.

Students often take these lessons home to their families.



"One of the things that I really enjoy is chapel and the scripture that they share every week," said Alma Cruz. "Johnny loves it. I love it too. And that obviously made me closer to God."

For those who work behind the scenes at Peacemakers, the message remains simple: when you invest in a child, you invest in the future of an entire community.



"We just feel like the kids, they're the future," said board member Steve Williams. "And if we can give these kids in this community that are under-resourced, resources, then maybe it will keep them out of trouble, and they can become just great members of society and give back to this community."

Fellow board member Kay Gurganus said, "We are peacemakers, peace in a world of that strife and torn and whatever. And God brings that peace in when we have Him."

In the end, Lewis said the goal is not limited to responding to challenges facing the community but helping to create a future where young people have the tools, support, and confidence to overcome those challenges.



"Our mission is to provide exceptional educational opportunities to children in the South Rocky Mount neighborhood and surrounding areas. And in doing so, we want people to actually tangibly experience the love of God."