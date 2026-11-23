Pararescuemen train for one of the military's toughest missions: going into harm's way to save lives and bring American troops home. But in Alaska, these rescuers don't have to wait for war to put those skills to the test.

The state's vast, remote, and unforgiving wilderness provides real-world missions for some of the Air Force's most elite rescue teams.

"We have to be ready to save lives that would otherwise be lost, but more importantly, access them when no one else can," said retired Maj. Dan Warren, a former combat rescue officer with the 212th Rescue Squadron who spent more than two decades in military rescue operations, including combat missions in Afghanistan.

Pararescuers of the 212th Rescue Squadron, known as PJs, are trained to do just that.

In combat, that could mean going behind enemy lines to recover American service members. But this unit is also unique in that when they're not deployed in a war zone, they perform real-world rescues in Alaska.

"A lot of units train for it. A lot of our training consists of just doing it," Warren said.

That adds up to about 100 rescue missions each year, from downed aircraft to helping injured people stranded in remote areas.

One mission took an unexpected turn for Master Sgt. Ty Gaenzle, a team leader with the 212th Rescue Squadron.

"We're in route to go stand alert for the fighters up north here, and we just got recalled to see if we can go help out this sheep hunter who was mauled by a grizzly bear," Gaenzle said.

Arriving on scene, rescuers quickly realized the severity of the situation. "We could see all the game bags as we approached in the helicopter, soaked with blood. And once we did offset air land, you could see the grizzly sow with cubs just straight up the hill," Gaenzle said.

Despite the danger, they stabilized the hunter and evacuated him without further incident.

Unlike training exercises, these rescues involve real patients and consequences, providing lessons these airmen can take into combat.

"There's no do-overs. You learn humility. You learn that when you're dealing with a human element, someone who's bleeding in front of you, where the consequences are real," Warren said.

Not knowing what the next mission will bring, these airmen must be ready for just about anything. They're paramedics, divers, parachutists and more.

"We have to become experts in the preparations for things that haven't happened," Warren said.

For Warren, the real-world missions in Alaska helped prepare him for the dangers of combat.

"We're elevating our game every time we step off that ramp here in Alaska for when there isn't time to wear red or puffies. You're in camouflage. You have guns, and people are shooting at you," Warren said.

"You have to take yourself into an uncomfortable zone to be able to, you know, focus in on someone who actually needs your help," Gaenzle said.

Gaenzle saw that firsthand during a deployment to Syria. To evacuate eight critically injured American soldiers, his team had to land a C-130 on a remote dirt airstrip.

"But it was still in bad guy land in Syria, and you still have to think about that. Like anything could happen if someone starts to engage the aircraft," Gaenzle said.

For American combat soldiers, these PJs are a lifeline, an assurance that in any situation, someone will come for them, even if it means putting their own lives at risk.

"You have the people that you trust that you're with, the helicopters, your fellow PJs, the C-130s, and when everyone's all in that, and you accept that you're not coming back without the person that you're there to, you know, preserve their life. Just that that brotherhood right there is kind of why we do it," Gaenzle said.

These PJs train for the call they hope never comes. But when someone is having the worst day of their life, their job is to be ready to go.

Whether it's a civilian stranded in the Alaskan wilderness or an American service member isolated in hostile territory, the mission is the same: Find them, reach them, keep them alive, bring them home.



