Ainsley Earhardt Teaches Kids to Love America and Our 'God-Given Rights'

“Fox & Friends” host Ainsley Earhardt is on a mission to inspire children to love America.

Earhardt, who has a new kids’ book out titled, “America, I’m So Glad You Were Born: Celebrating the Country We Love,” said she created the project to offer young people and adults alike a reminder about America.

“With so much news happening around the world and in our own country, and so much division, I thought, ‘We need to get back to the basics and remember why we are so grateful to be Americans — to have all the freedoms that we have that [were] given to us by God,'” she said. “Our Founding Fathers wrote … in the Constitution that these are gifts given to us by God and He has protected this country — the greatest country in the world.”

When asked why she believes so many people have soured on America and become too negative, Earhardt offered her candid assessment. Among other realities, she said many young people today weren’t around for the 9/11 terror attacks, which horrified the nation and world. Thus, they don’t remember what was felt — and lost — in those moments.

Plus, past generations faced significant chaos and developed an appreciation for America. Young people simply haven’t been through the same experience — one pointing them back to a love for the US.

“Our grandparents were so patriotic because they fought in World War II,” she said. “Both of my grandfathers did, and they were so patriotic; they served our country, and they were always scared for the next generation, and they worked so hard to give their children a better life.”

Ultimately, Earhardt said this older generation was proud of the US and “appreciative of the Republic” and the freedom America gave them.

“They traveled to other countries and [saw] how women were treated, and … we talk a lot about Iran right now and the women,” she said. “They can’t walk outside, they have to be covered, they have to have an escort, they can’t go to school, they can’t drive.”

Earhardt continued, “In America, we have all those freedoms and we take them for granted. So I believe we have been spoiled as a country, and we need to learn the stories of other people.”

The TV host brought up other issues as well, including Christian persecution in Africa and other locations where believers are forced to hide their Bibles. Some face prison or even death simply for exercising their faith. Tragically, she said, too many people have come to forget the meaning of true freedom.

“We have so many people that want our country to be a socialist country … but do they know what that looks like?” she said. “Talk to anyone that moved here from Cuba and see what they experience.”

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

Ultimately, Earhardt doesn’t want to see America go down a similar communist or socialist path. With “America, I’m So Glad You Were Born: Celebrating the Country We Love,” she hopes to remind Americans that the US was “founded on Christian values” and a heritage of faith.

“I want the children to realize the 4th of July is not just about fireworks, and floats, and red, white and blue dresses, and bows for your children, and matching outfits for the kids and, you know, picnics,” she said. “I want them to know that the red, white, and blue in our flag stands for our freedoms, and these are God-given rights.”

Earhardt said she believes people’s purpose is to “serve Christ” and that doing so is “such a gift.” She also wants people to fully recognize how fortunate they are to live in America.

“You were born in the greatest country or you live in the greatest country,” she said. “You have the right to choose where you want to go to church, you have the right to vote for your leaders, you have the right [to] freedom of speech, you can write a book, you can protest, you can do whatever you want in this country without being arrested.”

Watch Earhardt above explain more about her goals for this book.

As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, developed by our parent company, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.