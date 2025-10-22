7,000 Students 'Encounter Jesus in Powerful Ways' At UniteUS Grand Canyon University: 'Revival Is Here'

Leaders and organizers of the UniteUS movement say they saw "lives changed, hearts surrendered, and students encounter Jesus in powerful ways" while sharing the Gospel at Grand Canyon University Tuesday night.

Nearly 7,000 students filled Global Credit Union Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, to worship Jesus, hear the Gospel, and have their lives transformed by the love of God, UniteUS reports.

"If last night was any glimpse of what's coming, revival is here," the ministry said on Instagram.

UniteUS is an evangelistic college campus movement marked by salvations, water baptisms, and worship, and Tuesday night at the GCU campus was no different.

The ministry told CBN News that 4,300 people rededicated their lives to Christ. Fifty-eight made new commitments and 251 decided to be baptized. More than 2,600 people said they are interested in taking part in college ministries, and another 622 wanted to get plugged into a church.

"Unite GCU was more than an event; it was a move of God," the leaders wrote.

CBN News has followed the ministry's outreach since the start of its outreach more than two years ago.

UniteUS founder and organizer Tonya Prewett, pastor Jonathan Pokluda, and the founder of the IF:Gathering, Jennie Allen, have traveled to college campuses across the country to meet students desperate for a relationship with God at UniteUs events.

Pokluda previously told CBN News that many students are coming to these gatherings ready to shed their past mistakes.

"They're coming in with guilt and shame. STDs, unwanted pregnancies, abortions," Pokluda said. "And they come here and we're showing them the one—the only one—who can really deal with their sin, is Jesus Christ."

One GCU student in attendance wrote on Instagram that his life was transformed while at the event Tuesday night.

"Life-changing night. [I] walked [around] not knowing who I was or why I was living," Micah Campbell wrote. " Now [I'm] ready to be filled in, restored by Christ's plan for my life."

The Grand Canyon outreach included a special guest, TikTok sensation and Christian artist Forrest Frank. Frank shared with the Gen Z crowd about his decision to surrender everything to Jesus.

"When you fully surrender to God, when you say, 'You can have it all. You can have my reputation...all my plans.' I gave everything to Jesus. I laid everything at the altar. I said, 'You can have it all.'"

Prewett emphasized the message, telling the crowd, "Do not waste one single minute of your life. Give your life to Jesus. Go all in."

Students from colleges across the country are participating in these revival-type events.

Since kicking off its fall 2025 tour, UniteUs has reached more than 22,000 people in less than a month.

The hunger for God's spirit to touch and change lives is evident. Prewett told CBN News that the students are the ones putting in the work to reach their community.

"The students reach out to us, and I work with a student team to put on the event," she said. "They do all the local work. It's beautiful."

