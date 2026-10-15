700+ Students Choose Christ, 100 Get Baptized as Revival Hits Appalachian State

Spiritual revival has reached another college campus as the UniteUS ministry visited Appalachian State University this week, reporting that more than 700 students there made the decision to follow Jesus.

The ministry tells CBN News that approximately 100 students were also baptized immediately after the event.

The App State outreach was held at the Holmes Convocation Center, where speakers Tonya Prewett and Jennie Allen shared the Gospel with a huge crowd of spiritually hungry students.



Photo Credit: UniteUS

Students who attended have posted about the night on social media, with one writing, "nothing more beautiful than watching people publicly declare their faith through baptism."

Another said, "God was so present last night. Best night ever!"

Other students reportedly called it a "life changing night," and "an amazing opportunity to gather together to worship our Heavenly Father."

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On campus after campus, UniteUS has created opportunities for students to connect with God, and each time the response has been huge.

Since the first Unite outreach was held at Auburn on September 12, 2023, it has become a nationwide revival movement with more than two dozen college campuses reached and more than 100,000 students experiencing God in a powerful way.

As CBN News has reported, this fall, the ministry has already reached Pepperdine University and the University of Miami with hundreds of students committing their lives to Christ.

The next outreaches will be held at the University of South Alabama on October 27 and in Nashville at Belmont University on November 10.

CBN News has produced a documentary on how the Lord is working in the lives of young people across the U.S., too. It's called "Revival Generation," and you can stream it or order a DVD by clicking HERE.

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