596 Decide to Follow Christ as UniteUS Brings Gospel to University of South Alabama

Thousands of college students encountered the saving grace of Jesus Christ once again this week, thanks to the ministry of the UniteUS movement. This time, nearly 600 young people pledged their lives to Christ on Tuesday night at the group's latest revival event.

UniteUS reports that approximately 3,500 students and community members gathered at the Mitchell Center on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama, for a night of worship and the Gospel, with messages from Tonya Prewett and Grant Troutt and worship led by Circuit Riders.

By the end of the night, 596 people had made decisions to go all in with Jesus, and 52 people were baptized outside immediately afterward. Many of them made their public declaration of faith in makeshift baptismals in truck beds as students gathered around to celebrate what God was doing on their campus.

Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to get the latest news from a Christian perspective.

Pastor Travis Johnson posted a video of the powerful moment of salvation, saying, "RIGHT NOW there are HUNDREDS of students coming forward to give their life to Jesus tonight in Mobile Alabama tonight at Unite US."

One student told UniteUS, "I am beaming! Three of my sorority sisters are now also my sisters in Christ! The Lord is working through our campus and it is so beautiful to witness. All glory to Him! Thank you, Unite, for being such a tangible way for students to encounter Christ and experience the life-changing power of the gospel."

Attendee Alexis Murphy wrote on social, "I am in awe of what I witnessed and so deeply grateful to have been present for such a powerful encounter."

"There is something so moving about watching young people openly seek the Lord, lift their voices in worship, and encounter the love and grace of Jesus," Murphy continued. "In a world that can feel so heavy and uncertain, tonight was a beautiful reminder that God is still moving, hearts are still being transformed, and the next generation is hungry for something real."

Two weeks ago, more than 700 students at Appalachian State University made the decision to follow Jesus, with approximately 100 getting baptized.

Earlier this fall, the UniteUS ministry also reached Pepperdine University and the University of Miami with hundreds of students committing their lives to Christ.

Since the first Unite outreach was held on September 12, 2023, it has become a nationwide revival movement with more than two dozen college campuses reached and more than 100,000 students experiencing God in a powerful way.

The next outreach will be held in Nashville at Belmont University on November 10.

CBN News has produced a documentary on how the Lord is working in the lives of young people across the U.S., too. It's called "Revival Generation," and you can stream it or order a DVD by clicking HERE.

If you would like to support the work of CBN News as we report from a Christian perspective, you can make a donation here.