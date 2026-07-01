3,000 Walk Boston's Freedom Trail, Thanking Jesus Christ for His Body Broken

FILE PHOTO: Quincy Market on the Freedom Trail in Boston, Massachusetts. (Sergi Reboredo / VWPics via AP Images)

Three-thousand followers of Christ gathered recently at Boston Common, where Archbishop Richard Henning honored the Eucharist and prayed the Lord's Prayer while walking through the state's most historical sites.

The Eucharistic pilgrimage is a Catholic tradition held in the area since 1634.

In honor of America 250, the 2-hour and 15-minute procession on June 27, 2026, covered Boston's 2.5-mile Freedom Trail for the first time ever. The trail highlights 16 historic sites, telling the story of the American Revolution.

Archbishop Henning further acknowledged the significance of the trail and the pilgrimage through it.

"We will make history," Henning told the crowd. "Because this will be the first time that we journey along the Freedom Trail as the people of God, led by our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ," Henning said.

The President of the National Eucharistic Congress, Jason Shanks, echoed the archbishop's sentiments.

"It was a beautiful moment to see the people of God sort of show up for Jesus, and you could really hear their voices," Shanks said during a press conference Saturday afternoon at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in the South End of Boston.

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Throughout the trail, the sojourners sang hymns and prayed prayers led by different groups including Polish, Latino, Vietnamese, and Cape Verdean believers, showcasing a unified blend of people, languages, and cultures – all acknowledging Jesus Christ.

Participants shared with EWTN News why they personally joined the event.

For Marice Moline, of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Winthrop, the procession is "an opportunity for public display of Christ," and serves "to remind people that there's hope. To remind people that there's something greater in the world than themselves right now."

Filomena Brandao, of Randolph, told EWTN News she came to the Eucharistic procession in Boston partly out of patriotism.

"Because we're celebrating independence — 250 years. All the history, all the stories. As an immigrant, I wanted to experience it much more," said Brandao.

"We have a lot to thank God for," she added.