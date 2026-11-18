In the 15-Minute City, Churches Seek to Become the Heart of the Neighborhood

On crowded city streets and in fast-growing suburbs, the idea of the "15-minute city" is gaining traction: a community where daily life unfolds close to home, with schools, shops, health care, and recreation all within easy reach.

But for some pastors, building a thriving neighborhood takes more than convenience. It also requires places where people can belong.

That is where, they say, the church still has a vital role to play.

Across the Washington region, faith leaders are re-imagining what it means for a church to serve its community. No longer just a place people enter for worship once a week, many churches are striving to become steady, visible centers of connection, encouragement, and practical care.

In Clarksburg, Maryland, Pastor Jonathan Kwon sees that need clearly in a suburb being shaped by growth and migration.

"I think it's in our name — Cedarbrook Community Church," Kwon said. "That's what the church does best... there are not many places left where people can truly connect, be together, and receive encouragement. As you know, there is a lot in this world that can be discouraging."

His church is meeting that discouragement with practical support. Cedarbrook offers English classes for immigrants, meals organized by volunteers, and help for families trying to establish roots in a new place.

For Kwon, those efforts are not separate from the church's spiritual mission. They are an expression of it.

"Sixty percent of the community that's moving to this area, to Clarksburg, they're from another country," he said. "They're immigrants. They're children of immigrants. English is their second language."

Helping those families adapt, he said, can open doors to stronger relationships, success in school, and greater confidence in everyday life. More than that, it sends a message: "You're welcome here."

That same vision is unfolding in the heart of the nation's capital, where Pastor Mark Batterson says the church must be present not just in sanctuaries, but in the daily rhythms of city life.

At National Community Church in Washington, D.C., that mission extends beyond Sunday services through ministries such as the D.C. Dream Center, Ebenezer's Coffeehouse, and the Easter Sunrise Service at the Lincoln Memorial.

Batterson believes churches often shape communities in quiet ways that do not always make headlines, but leave a lasting imprint.

"I feel like the church, even though we're kind of like salt and light, we aren't always on the front page of the newspaper," he said. "But I'm telling you, administrations come and go. The kingdom is forever, and so churches, I believe, always have and will continue to form the fabric of community."

In a city defined by politics and power, Batterson says the church offers something different: a place of renewal that equips people to live out their convictions where they work and serve.

"We have had thousands of Hill staffers, members of Congress, cabinet members, candidates for president who have attended our church," he said. "The church ought to be a place where they can be refilled with the Spirit of God. But then it's the Monday to Friday. It's living out your faith in whatever sphere of influence God's put you in."

For both pastors, the future of the church is deeply local. It is found not only in preaching or worship, but in the ordinary, often unseen work of feeding the hungry, helping neighbors settle in, and creating spaces where isolated people can find community.

Kwon put it plainly: if addressing human need is a priority of God's kingdom, then Christians should be part of the solution.

"If the kingdom of God is our country's main priority... these things where we see people who are hungry in our streets, right? We can solve that," he said. "Jesus empowers us to solve that as Christians."

In the vision of the 15-minute city, churches like these are not content to remain on the sidelines. Instead, they are trying to embed themselves more deeply into the life of the neighborhood — close enough to walk to, open enough to welcome, and active enough to make a difference.

For Batterson, that calling is especially meaningful in Washington.

"When people think about Washington, D.C., they think about a Capitol that sits on a hill, a Supreme Court, a White House," he said. "Here's a reality: there is a hill higher than Capitol Hill. It's a hill called Calvary... and there's a house more important than the White House. It's a house of prayer for all nations."

In an age of urban redesign and social fragmentation, those pastors see the church as something both ancient and newly necessary: a place rooted in faith, but woven into everyday life.