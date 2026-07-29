120 Student Athletes Commit to Christ During Georgia Church Event

A Georgia church group for young athletes is reporting a powerful move of God after more than 100 students gave their lives to Jesus Christ at a recent gathering.

First Baptist Church of Hazlehurst (FBC) partnered with Strength of a Champion Ministries and held the "Night of Champions" event where 120 students chose to follow Christ.

Philip Worthington, the executive pastor of administration and missions at FBC, through the Strength of a Champion Ministry, invited coaches from six counties to the church for a tailgate-inspired block party with hamburger meals, games, and a chance to hear the gospel.

Middle and high school teams were invited. Worthington said in a report from The Christian Index that FBC prepared for 500 students and 65 to 70 coaches.

Craig Whitt, who leads Strength of a Champion Ministries, described the "Night of Champions" event as an evangelistic outreach that focuses on helping local churches reach student-athletes in their communities.

Throughout the event, coaches and other attendees shared their own testimonies and their impact on their young athletes.

Jake Fromm, a former NFL quarterback, encouraged the coaches in attendance to not discount their influence on the youth they coach.

"Don't underestimate the impact that you have on a young person's life," Fromm told the coaches. "There are a lot of souls that you're running into. And God wants those souls. He's going to use you to reach out to them, to mentor them and to help lead them to Him."

Greg Nail, a boys and girls track coach at Jeff Davis High School, acknowledged teenagers' special need for guidance to get through the challenges they face today.

"I can't think of a better thing to do," Nail said. "Especially in today's times, with all the stuff teenagers are having to go through, if they can put God first, it will help them get through it."

For First Baptist Hazlehurst Pastor Brad Waters, the event embodies the church's mission "to glorify Jesus Christ, grow disciples and go and fulfill the Great Commission."

"That's exactly what we're doing right here," Waters said. "It's for the gospel. It's to see kids saved."

The church is still following up with the 120 students who made first-time professions of faith and rededications to Christ.