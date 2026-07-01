1 Year After the Camp Mystic Flood, 3 Fathers Trust in God Despite Unimaginable Loss

One year after one of the deadliest floods in U.S. history swept through Camp Mystic in Central Texas, the fathers of three young girls who lost their lives are sharing their stories of grief, faith, and hope.

On this week's episode of Heaven Meets Earth, host Abigail Robertson sits down with Cole Naylor, Ryan DeWitt, and Wade Lytal. Their daughters — Wynne, Molly, and Kellyanne — were among the 27 girls and counselors killed when floodwaters devastated the camp on July 4, 2025.

The three fathers describe how God met them in their deepest grief, and why their hope in heaven is stronger than ever.

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Ryan DeWitt, Molly's father, reflected on his daughter's private devotion and what they discovered about her. "We found notebooks of hers under her bed with Bible verses scribbled in them. Um, and uh, it's just that's been comforting, but um, she's she's a wonderful little girl."

Wade Lytal, the father of Kellyanne, shared a similar discovery about his young daughter's faith. He said, "The first journal that we found of hers said, 'Jesus, I love you. Thank you for dying on the cross for all of our sins.' And so, you know, just little things like that as, as we're navigating what we're going through."

Cole Naylor, Wynne's father, explained how his reliance on prayer throughout this tragedy is what sustained him. "From the moment I put my head in my hands on July 4th onward was just in constant prayer, whether it was you know intentional or just in the back of my mind of saying, 'God, I just need... ...carry me.'"

Watch the full conversation on Heaven Meets Earth: