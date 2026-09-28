'Why I Quit the Dems': After 70 Years as a Democrat, Alan Dershowitz Says He's Had Enough

Democrats have been called a party in crisis mode as they grapple with growing antisemitism within their ranks. It's causing some longtime Democrats, like attorney and Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz, to ditch the party.

For nearly 70 years, Dershowitz called himself a Democrat. Not anymore. The famed Harvard lawyer now explains why in his new book: Why I Quit the Dems: And So Should You!

Dershowitz says the party moved away from centrist roots, and its growing hostility toward Israel is becoming a breaking point.

He's hardly the only high-profile frustrated Democrat. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is expressing dismay too. "Neither my father nor my uncle would recognize the Democratic Party of today," he said.

RFK Jr: "Neither my father nor my uncle would recognize the Democratic Party of today." pic.twitter.com/PtMeuxcGCs — Bruce Snyder (@realBruceSnyder) September 11, 2026

While comedian Bill Maher hasn't switched parties, he too says parts of the left have gone too far.

"When we're cheering for the intifada, I'm out," Maher said.

Liberal comedian Bill Maher says he’s “out” on the Democrat party:



"Democrats are cowardly… their party is being taken over now. Every day I hear about a new radical...when we're cheering for the intifada, I'm out.” pic.twitter.com/pXyOI22HJk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 19, 2026

As Dershowitz now calls himself a "reluctant Republican," his new book reads like both a political divorce letter and a warning to the party he called home for most of his life.

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