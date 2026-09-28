'Why I Quit the Dems': After 70 Years as a Democrat, Alan Dershowitz Says He's Had Enough

David Brody
09-28-2026

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Democrats have been called a party in crisis mode as they grapple with growing antisemitism within their ranks. It's causing some longtime Democrats, like attorney and Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz, to ditch the party.

For nearly 70 years, Dershowitz called himself a Democrat. Not anymore. The famed Harvard lawyer now explains why in his new book: Why I Quit the Dems: And So Should You!

Dershowitz says the party moved away from centrist roots, and its growing hostility toward Israel is becoming a breaking point. 

He's hardly the only high-profile frustrated Democrat. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is expressing dismay too. "Neither my father nor my uncle would recognize the Democratic Party of today," he said.

While comedian Bill Maher hasn't switched parties, he too says parts of the left have gone too far.

"When we're cheering for the intifada, I'm out," Maher said.

As Dershowitz now calls himself a "reluctant Republican," his new book reads like both a political divorce letter and a warning to the party he called home for most of his life.

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About The Author

David Brody Bio Picture
David
Brody

David Brody is a thirty-four-year veteran of the television industry and currently serves as Chief Political Analyst for CBN News. He’s interviewed many prominent national figures across the political spectrum during his time at the Christian Broadcasting Network, including former President Donald Trump. During Trump’s administration, David interviewed him at the White House, aboard Air Force One, and at Mar-a-Lago. He’s also interviewed former Vice President Mike Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo three times each.

In addition, David has provided on-air political analysis for CNN and Fox News as well as a regular panelist on NBC’s Meet The Press since 2007. Brody is the author of two books, including The Faith of Donald Trump: A Spiritual Biography.

He has been profiled in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and the Los Angeles Times, along with being a guest Op-Ed writer for The New York Times and USA Today. David was cited as one of the top 100 influential evangelicals in America by Newsweek Magazine and listed as one of the country’s top 15 political power players in the media by Adweek Magazine.

David has worked as News Director at ABC affiliate KRDO-TV in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and has produced special projects, stories, and shows in the major markets of Washington, D.C., (WUSA-TV) and Denver (KUSA-TV). He joined CBN News in 2003.

David graduated with a B.S. in Communications from Ithaca College in 1988. He is married with three children.