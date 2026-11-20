The White House is shaking up the Office of Cybersecurity after widespread service outages have disrupted life and unnerved many Americans.

The past week of digital disruptions has snarled air travel, cut off work, and limited bank access for millions. Microsoft, Chase Bank, air traffic control, and the National Security Agency have all been affected.



Now there's news of a cyber attack that targeted financial companies. Hackers may have exposed customers' names and email addresses at JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard, and Visa.

Just a few days before that, JPMorgan Chase had said a software bug affected its internal hardware systems, causing transactional delays for customers and others sending money to related accounts, sending jitters throughout the financial system.

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There are also reports that the Agriculture Department has been dealing with system outages all week. The USDA's cybersecurity center reported a "security incident" forcing the department to reset all database passwords.

The Trump administration has said there's “zero” indication the latest outages are linked, or caused by bad actors like cybercriminals.

But now the White House has picked a new national cyber director, replacing Director Sean Cairncross with Pentagon Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies, citing her greater experience in the field.

“Our nation stands in the crossroad of analog, digital, and quantum technologies, our American way of living increasingly interconnected,” Davies wrote in a post on X. “Our opportunity is to dominate the cyber landscape for generations to come … but only if we modernize and drive resilience into the foundations our great nation runs on, as well as build cyber talent for our future.”

Even staunch Trump allies have accused the administration of hiding information about the true cause of the disruptions.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday sought to assure Americans that there’s “zero” information that the technical failures are related to each other or to a malign actor.

