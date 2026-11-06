West Hollywood Approves Polyamory, Endorsing Throuples, Foursomes, and More

Domestic relationships with three, four, or even more partners are now getting official legal recognition in West Hollywood, California. The city council unanimously approved the move on Election Day.

Groups like "throuples," with three people, will now receive certain legal classifications and protections.

The ordinance says in part:

"Diverse relationship structures, including relationship structures involving more than two adults engaged in a loving, committed, and consensual relationship, are becoming increasingly common."

The only restrictions are as follows:

The relationships must be consensual;

The people cannot be related by blood;

The partnerships will not be officially recognized as marriages.

So far, only a handful of local communities around the country recognize such relationships.

An attorney for a bisexual advocacy group told the Los Angeles Times, "This law is just the beginning."

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