genderdysphoriatranslgbt_hdv.jpg

West Hollywood Approves Polyamory, Endorsing Throuples, Foursomes, and More

CBN News
11-06-2026

Share This article

Domestic relationships with three, four, or even more partners are now getting official legal recognition in West Hollywood, California. The city council unanimously approved the move on Election Day.

Groups like "throuples," with three people, will now receive certain legal classifications and protections.

The ordinance says in part:

    "Diverse relationship structures, including relationship structures involving more than two adults engaged in a loving, committed, and consensual relationship, are becoming increasingly common."

The only restrictions are as follows:

  •     The relationships must be consensual;
  •     The people cannot be related by blood;
  •     The partnerships will not be officially recognized as marriages.

So far, only a handful of local communities around the country recognize such relationships.

An attorney for a bisexual advocacy group told the Los Angeles Times, "This law is just the beginning."

*** AI tools threaten to hide CBN News from your online searches! Sign up for CBN Newsletters today to ensure you can still find the latest news from a Christian perspective.***

 

Share This article

About The Author

CBN
News

CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet.

Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world.

What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines and other stories that impact the global Christian community.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.