Wall Street Journal Weighs in After Rand Paul Exposes Fauci Diaries: 'His Advice Was Often Wrong'

Some conservatives are criticizing former White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci after Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul released excerpts from Fauci's diaries.

It's unclear how Paul obtained the diaries, but Fauci is scheduled to testify on Wednesday before Paul's Senate committee about the pandemic response.

They reveal that he basked in the praise bestowed on him by the mainstream media, writing at one point, "The public adulation of me has been amazing with every young intern as well as seasoned veteran in the WH coming over to me congratulating me and thanking me for my work and even asking for selfies."

The Wall Street Journal editorial board wrote that the diaries, "Paint an unflattering portrait of a self-obsessed and not entirely honest bureaucrat, in contrast to the image of the careful scientist he cultivated in public....



"The diary also brags on Dr. Fauci's influence persuading the likes of California Gov. Gavin Newsom and then-New York Mayor Bill de Blasio to shut schools and lock down large parts of the economy.

"Yet he later claimed in public that he never argued for locking anything down..."

The editorial points out that Fauci tried to keep skeptics of lockdowns out of policymaking roles, and adds, "The Covid record shows that his advice was often wrong, and in the case of the lockdowns catastrophically so. This is why voters increasingly rebel against rule by 'experts.' After reading the Fauci diaries, the real question is why we'd ever allow such a person to rule over us in that way again."

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