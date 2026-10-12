Virginia Congressional Race Puts Competing Views on Iran Conflict Before Voters

As the conflict with Iran continues to play out thousands of miles away, political analysts wonder how much it might sway voters in the upcoming U.S. midterm elections.

Foreign policy rarely tops the list of issues that could decide midterms. The conflict in Iran, though, doesn't seem far away as Americans nationwide feel its effects at the gas pump and beyond. In communities like Hampton Roads, it's taking a more personal toll.

"We have a lot of Navy here, but we have all service branches and their families. So these are the people that are sent into harm's way," Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-VA) told CBN News.

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Kiggans serves Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, home to a large military and veteran community.

The Republican incumbent is a former Navy helicopter pilot, and her Democrat challenger, Elaine Luria, is also a Navy veteran.

"I deployed six times and have transited the Strait of Hormuz dozens of times during my military service," Luria said.

While both say they understand the cost of sending Americans into harm's way, the candidates draw very different conclusions about the situation with Iran.

"I think we can never forget why we're actually involved in conflict in the Middle East. It's so that Iran can never have nuclear weapons and nuclear capabilities…The fact that this administration has taken action on that country to be able to prevent terrorism and to prevent a terrorist nation from having nuclear capability makes our world safer," Kiggans said.

Kiggans supports the mission and hopes it ends soon.

As Luria agrees Iran shouldn't be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon, she argues the cost of the current conflict is too high, particularly for military families.

"People are really concerned about the fact that we're sending our sailors to fight this war that has no end in sight…people are very worried that our civilian leadership in the military has no plan essentially coming out of this," Luria told CBN News.

She points to the strain open-ended deployments have on her constituents and wants action.

"I think Congress needs to vote in support of these war powers resolutions to end this war, to stop funding this war, and with our international partners, come to the table and end this conflict," Luria said.

Kiggans disagrees, saying the district's close military connection also shapes how voters view the mission's purpose.

"I think our district is different. We know people who serve. We know people who are deployed right now, and so that makes us very patriotic, very strong supporters of our men and women in uniform…I don't know what the timeline is for resolution of this conflict. I hope it's soon. I know that I would like my military members to be able to return home safely to their families, but we have to make sure that we're keeping the world a safer place," Kiggans said.

The question now is whether those differences will lead to change.

In a district with so many families feeling a direct impact, this race could answer whether voters see the conflict as a reason to stay the course, or change direction.

