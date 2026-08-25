US-Canada on Verge of Trade War, Trump Suggests Renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America

Massive tariffs are taking effect between the U.S. and Canada as the North American neighbors are now on the verge of a trade war.

Canada announced retaliatory tariffs Tuesday against the United States, targeting about $20 billion worth of American goods, including steel, dairy products, appliances and farm equipment.

This move comes in retaliation for the Trump administration's 50 percent tariffs on some Canadian goods announced last month.

President Trump said if Canadian leaders don't "fall in line," they'll face even more 50 percent tariffs on cars and steel.

The Canadians say that higher prices on their products will hurt U.S. auto workers.

Several states that border Canada have critical U.S. Senate races in the midterm elections. Democrats in those states are using the trade issue to challenge Republicans.

Meanwhile, President Trump also lashed out at Canada by suggesting the United States was giving “serious consideration” to renaming Lake Ontario “Lake America.”

In the hours before Canada's tariff announcement, Trump went on social media to accuse the country of ripping off American farmers and driving American companies out of business.

“I deal with many countries, and Canada is easily the most difficult and unreasonable,” Trump wrote in one post. “They feel entitled, but they are not a State, and will be entitled no longer!”