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US-Canada on Verge of Trade War, Trump Suggests Renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America

CBN News
08-25-2026

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Massive tariffs are taking effect between the U.S. and Canada as the North American neighbors are now on the verge of a trade war. 

Canada announced retaliatory tariffs Tuesday against the United States, targeting about $20 billion worth of American goods, including steel, dairy products, appliances and farm equipment.  

This move comes in retaliation for the Trump administration's 50 percent tariffs on some Canadian goods announced last month.  

President Trump said if Canadian leaders don't "fall in line," they'll face even more 50 percent tariffs on cars and steel.

The Canadians say that higher prices on their products will hurt U.S. auto workers. 

Several states that border Canada have critical U.S. Senate races in the midterm elections. Democrats in those states are using the trade issue to challenge Republicans.

Meanwhile, President Trump also lashed out at Canada by suggesting the United States was giving “serious consideration” to renaming Lake Ontario “Lake America.” 

In the hours before Canada's tariff announcement, Trump went on social media to accuse the country of ripping off American farmers and driving American companies out of business.

“I deal with many countries, and Canada is easily the most difficult and unreasonable,” Trump wrote in one post. “They feel entitled, but they are not a State, and will be entitled no longer!”

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CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines