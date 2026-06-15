Tulsi Gabbard Exposes Secret US-Funded Biolabs: 'Potential for Catastrophic Global Impact'

In one of her last acts as Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard released documents showing the existence of U.S. biolabs in Ukraine, as well as an assessment that some of them were engaging in gain-of-function research with deadly pathogens.

Gabbard had been sharply criticized four years ago for warning that the labs existed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She asserts that officials and health professionals, including Dr. Fauci and Biden administration security personnel, have "lied repeatedly" regarding the existence of U.S.-funded biolabs.

She contends these individuals threatened those attempting to expose the truth and accused dissenters of being foreign assets.

Gabbard states that her office will work to identify the locations of these labs and the pathogens they contain to end "dangerous gain of function research" that she believes threatens global health.

"Despite the obvious potential for catastrophic global impact that research on dangerous pathogens in biolabs can have, politicians and so-called health professionals like Dr. Fauci, as well as entities within the Biden administration's national security team, lied repeatedly to the American people about the existence of U.S.-funded and supported biolabs," Gabbard said.

"Not only did they lie, they threatened those who attempted to expose the truth. So this release today breaks new ground as the information surrounding the existence, history, locations, and funding of these U.S.-funded biolabs has been intentionally covered up by very powerful people who falsely claimed that these biolabs didn't exist."

"Now, O.D. and I will continue working closely with partners across the U.S. government to identify exactly where these labs are and what pathogens they contain to end dangerous gain-of-function research that threatens the health and well-being of the American people and people around the world," she said.

Today, I’m releasing never before seen intelligence revealing new evidence of past US government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries, including Ukraine.



In support of President Trump‘s Executive Order to end federal funding of dangerous gain of function… pic.twitter.com/RkPHnAbka9 — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) June 12, 2026

Gabbard's announcement follows a 2025 executive order regarding the matter. The revelation of dangerous labs in foreign countries, including in active war zones like Ukraine, raises additional concerns about a lack of full U.S. control and oversight.

The revelation raises the same worries that surfaced during the COVID pandemic, that gain-of-function research had created the virus that escaped a lab in Wuhan, China and destroyed millions of lives around the world. At that time, anyone who questioned the mainstream narrative about the origin of the virus at the lab was labeled a conspiracy theorist, but those claims eventually were validated.