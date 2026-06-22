Tucker Carlson Quits the Republican Party: ‘I’m Out’

Tucker Carlson has publicly renounced the Republican Party, saying he will no longer support the group.

Carlson has been at odds with President Trump and his Republican administration for months over the U.S. decision to bomb the radical Islamic terrorist regime in Tehran. He announced late last year he was buying a home in Qatar, a strategic partner of Iran that also provided sanctuary to the terrorist leadership of Hamas.

The right-wing influencer has accused Trump of being controlled by Israel and putting Israel's national security before America's.

During the latest episode of his Can't Be Censored podcast, Carlson declared, "I would not support the Republican Party, there's no chance I would support the Republican Party. Not gonna support the Democratic Party. I don't know what I'm gonna do."

"But at this point ... how could you support, how could I or any American voter support a political party that is not loyal to the United States," he claimed, calling the Republican Party "immoral."

Iran and its terrorist proxies, Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, haven't just targeted America's key ally, Israel, with deadly rockets and ongoing warfare; they've also targeted U.S. troops and interests throughout the region for decades.

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In February, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee didn't mince words about Carlson's criticism of President Trump and Israel.

"I don't really care what Tucker says to me or about me, but I care deeply that he so routinely disparages the President with either direct attacks or inferences that his policies are wrong and hurtful to America and that President Trump is getting pushed around by foreign governments," Ambassador Huckabee told CBN's David Brody by text exchange.

* Huckabee Says Carlson Undermined Trump on Israel: 'I Hope They Quit Letting Him in the White House'

"I take offense to that as someone who is very proud of the incredible job President Trump is doing in the US and around the world. No president in my lifetime comes close, and for Tucker to seek to undermine him and his decisions is divisive and dangerous."

While Carlson does not hold an elected office, he does carry influence on the political right. He routinely interviews either anti-Israeli voices or antisemitic ones.

Popular Conservative Radio Host Mark Levin had previously told Brody that Republican leaders should strongly rebuke him. "Tucker Carlson is so toxic and getting crazier and more vile by the hour," Levin said. "The administration and GOP must openly condemn him and distance themselves from him. His racism, bigotry, antisemitism, and Christian-bashing, and his advocacy for Islamic regimes that fund terrorism, plus his psychotic behavior and serial lying, are cancerous to our country and our party."