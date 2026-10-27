Trump's Red Wall in Trouble? What We Found on the Ground in Ohio

In the heart of Toledo, Ohio, Schmucker's Restaurant has the feel of traditional Ohio: blue-collar, no-nonsense, and these days, anxious about the future.

"What is going on in your mind a little bit about what's happening here in Ohio?" I asked Lane Benford. "Oh, golly. What is not going on? Oh, gosh. Oh, boy."

Toledo resident Lane Benford has the economy on her mind. "It's hard at the grocery store because I used to be able to go to the grocery store a little more than what I do now, because now I find myself going once a month instead of going, maybe, like every other week when I got paid."

For many voters here, that anxiety goes beyond the family budget. "Sometimes I get nightmares now. I get choked up. I get a lump in my throat just thinking about the things happening in the world these past decades. And I feel helpless at this point," Ohio voter James Turner said.

Once upon a time, this served as America's ultimate swing state. Barack Obama won here twice. Then Donald Trump won three straight times, taking what had been purple to solid red.

This year, though, could be different. The beneficiary could be Democratic Senate candidate Sherrod Brown. He was ousted from the Senate in 2024, but this time around he's up against Republican Jon Husted, who took over JD Vance's vacant seat. With a rough economic climate in a blue-collar state, timing might be right for Brown, and that would add to Democrat hopes of winning back control of the Senate.

Currently, it's a total toss-up, resulting in one of the nation's most expensive Senate contests, with over $422 million spent in advertising.

Voters clearly know what's at stake, with early ballots up 30% over the same point in the 2022 midterms. Early voting in Ohio started a couple of weeks ago, and of course, there's going to be a lot of groups that will decide this election: evangelical voters, suburban voters. But the blue-collar voters, specifically the union members, are going to be key to all of this. They could tilt this election one way or the other.

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Union households typically make up about one in six Ohio voters. In 2024, more than half backed Trump for president, while about six in ten backed Brown for Senate. That split proves working-class voters don't always follow party lines, especially in tough economic climates. Signs reading, "Groceries cost more because of Trump," are littered throughout the state.

In Toledo, UAW leader Tony Totty says affordability cuts through the politics. "I know it's a catchphrase that sets everybody off, but it is about affordability. You know, everybody has to go to the gas station, everybody has to go to the grocery store. And I don't care what segment you're in unless you're uber wealthy. This is impacting your life."

I asked Totty, "What are you hearing from union members now? I'm talking about the kind of the pro-Trump crowd. I'm sure some are still there, but have some turned away?"

"They're pretty silent," Totty said.

"Really?" I asked.

"Oh, yeah. That's how you know. Because before, Trump supporters are very boisterous and they'll let you know and you don't hear it now."

Outside UAW Local 1005 in Parma, near Cleveland, Dan Schwartz says some Trump-supporting union members are rethinking their politics. We asked whether that includes changing their minds. "Yes. There's many out there, and then you still have your hardcore guys, right? The younger ones, the younger workers are still attracted to the drama of Donald Trump. But once people start paying $4.60 a gallon or they're buying eggs for $5 or $6 a dozen or they go to the grocery store and they come out with two bags and it cost them $300 versus how things used to be. So, yeah, people are starting to change."

While not a statewide poll, those labor leader observations explain why Democrats see a possible opening. "Sherrod Brown has been nothing but a supporter of organized labor for many, many years. He's helped other unions with their pensions. He's helped other unions protect jobs," Schwartz said.

Yet economics is only half the story. Pew Research finds 26% of Ohio adults identify as evangelical Protestants, while 64% identify as Christians overall. For many voters, faith and social issues can outweigh economic anxiety.

Republican Jon Husted is banking on a major turnout from voters who see a scary future for America. "Do we want to keep our freedoms, our Christian values, or do we want to look towards the farthest that the Democrats have moved to the Democrat socialists?" Ohio voter Sandy Jakubec asked.

Back inside Toledo's Schmucker's restaurant, Pete and Gayle Vandenberghe made clear where they draw the line. "If a man is for abortion, I can't vote for somebody that doesn't believe in the sanctity of life," Pete said. "That's your line in the sand," I responded. "That's my red line," Pete said.

"God does not want us to have the abortion. I also believe if you're born a man, you're a man. If you're born a woman, you're a woman. That's God's plan," Gayle said.

So the test in Trump country is whether Democrats can rebuild their working-class base, or whether faith, culture, and traditional political loyalties keep Ohio red. And would a shift here tell us about the national mood?

"Ohio used to be that bellwether: How Ohio goes, the rest of the country goes. I think that's going to be true for this election," Totty said.

That's leaving Christian voters here with a clear, simple action plan. "I pray for my country, I pray for my president. I pray for the leadership of our nation," Gayle Vandenberghe said.