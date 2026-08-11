Trump Used Elaborate Ruse to Dodge Iranian Assassination Threat in Turkey

President Donald Trump walks from Marine One with Air Force Col. Christopher M. Robinson, commander of the 89th Airlift Wing, to board Air Force One, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A credible Iranian assassination threat led the U.S. Secret Service to use an elaborate deception to get President Trump safely out of Turkey after the NATO Summit last month.

Trump was taken to an alternate military aircraft while the White House made it appear that he was flying on Air Force One, according to a new report from The Washington Post.

The operation involved a ruse where journalists and some White House staff believed they were on the same plane as Trump. But after boarding Air Force One, Trump was secretly transferred to a smaller Air Force C-32A via an airport catering truck.



This pool photo taken on the tarmac in Ankara shows the other aircraft in which the president reportedly flew to the UK. The catering truck in this photo is not believed to be the one that covertly transported the president. (Credit: ABC News/ Ena Suto)

The Post said it had reviewed material related to the operation and had confirmed it through a U.S. official with inside knowledge, as well as another person who knew about the president’s travel.

The White House did not directly address the report, but issued a statement highlighting that it uses every tool at its disposal to address threats to the president. The Secret Service declined to comment.

* Trump Demands Reparations from Iran for Decades of Terrorism, CENTCOM Reaffirms US-Israel Ties

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