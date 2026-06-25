Trump Unites GOP on Iran, Democrat Socialists Surge as Israel Rift Widens Ahead of Midterms

As the midterms draw closer, both Republicans and Democrats are fighting to hold their parties together amid deep internal divisions.

Republicans were bitterly split over the war in Iran until President Trump stepped in and forged unity from the chaos. Meanwhile, Democrats are facing a growing political chasm over socialism and Israel that continues to widen.

President Trump came to Capitol Hill to sign a bipartisan housing bill, but instead announced that he won't sign the legislation until Congress passes his election integrity law. In a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans, a shouting match also broke out over GOP support for a resolution blocking the war in Iran.

Afterward, Trump declared all is well within the party. "We like our leader, we like everybody, really in the room, I don't like a few people, but that's okay. For the most part, we have a really well unified party."

Later, Republicans reversed course and voted against the Iran War Powers Resolution.

Meanwhile, Democrats are facing their own divide after three socialist candidates beat out establishment Democrats in the New York primaries and may be headed for Congress.

New York's socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani endorsed all three: Claire Valdez, Darializa Avila Chevalier, and Brad Lander.

"This is a straight-up battle between the establishment and the insurgency, and the establishment is getting its butt kicked tonight in New York City," said CNN Senior Political Commentator Van Jones.

Trump weighed in on Truth Social too, saying, "Mayor Mamdani pulled through 3 solid Communists, and has received loud and universal applause from the Fake News Media. Congratulations Mr. Mayor! I went 16-0 last night, helping to elect wonderful American Patriots, and the Media doesn't say a word."

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Lander admits Democrats are divided over Israel and Gaza. "Our party needs to admit that Joe Biden's hug Bibi strategy (referring to Benjamin Netanyahu) was a catastrophic failure. I believe it made us complicit in genocide."

Both Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier refer to Israel as an occupier and an apartheid state.

At Chevalier's victory rally, supporters changed anti-Israel slogans. "Free Palestine!" the crowd chanted repeatedly.

Pro-Israel Democrat Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania predicts more to come, with Democratic Socialists hating on Israel and declaring war on regular Democrats.

"I mean, these are emerging as the full pro-Hamas wing...You know, you have candidates, they abolish ICE, abolish the police, abolish the border...you know, some of these candidates are just outrageous...This has just become, really, it's been the dancing days of the dirt-bag left," Fetterman said.